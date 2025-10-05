Unrest In Georgia As Protesters Try To Breach Tbilisi Presidential Palace, Clash With Police: What Exactly Happened

Tens of thousands of anti-government protesters clashed with police in Tbilisi, Georgia, on Saturday as they marched toward the presidential palace, local and international media reported. Security forces used water cannons and pepper spray to control the crowd, according to authorities.

The protests coincided with local elections, which major opposition parties are boycotting. Opposition groups claim the ruling Georgian Dream party rigged last year’s parliamentary election, and demonstrations have continued since then. Talks on Georgia’s European Union membership have also been put on hold amid the unrest.

Protesters waved Georgian and EU flags as they marched through central Tbilisi. Opera singer and protest organiser Paata Burchuladze, who has now been arrested, read a declaration calling on the Ministry of Internal Affairs to “obey the will of the people” and to arrest six senior Georgian Dream officials.

The march later moved toward the presidential palace on Atoneli Street, where some demonstrators tried to enter the compound. Riot police responded with pepper spray, and the situation became chaotic, reported AP.

Nearly 21 police officers and six protesters were hospitalised with injuries. Many young protesters came prepared for confrontation.

Authorities have fined hundreds of protesters 5,000 Georgian lari ($1,835) for blocking streets, which is considered illegal. Protesters accused the government of acting in Russia’s interest and mockingly referred to the ruling party as “Russian Dream.”

The clashes escalated when a small group tried to storm the presidential compound. Witnesses described chaos as police and demonstrators ran through the streets.

