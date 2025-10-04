Gaza Protests Erupt Across Europe: Millions Flood Streets In Barcelona, Rome, Madrid Against Israel’s ‘Genocide’

Gaza Protests: Thousands of people took to the streets of Barcelona on Saturday as Spain, Italy and Portugal prepared for large-scale demonstrations to protest Israel’s war in Gaza. Protests in Spain’s second-largest city and in Madrid had been planned for weeks, while similar calls in Rome and Lisbon followed widespread anger over Israel’s interception of a humanitarian aid flotilla that had departed from Barcelona in an attempt to break the blockade of the Palestinian territory.

Italy, Spain See Massive Turnout in Support of Gaza

On Friday, Italy witnessed more than 2 million people rally across the country during a one-day general strike in support of Gaza’s residents. The strike marked one of the largest demonstrations in Europe against Israel’s ongoing military campaign.

Spain has experienced a notable rise in public support for Palestinians in recent weeks. The country’s left-wing government has simultaneously intensified its diplomatic efforts against the far-right administration of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Although the protests are unlikely to alter Israel’s policies, demonstrators hope to inspire similar movements across Europe and push European leaders to adopt a firmer stance toward Israel.

For Gaza: Voices from the Streets

Among those marching in Barcelona was María Jesús Parra, 63, who carried a Palestinian flag high after traveling an hour from her hometown. She told the NY Post that she wants the European Union to respond to “the horrors” she watches daily on televised news.

“How is it possible that we are witnessing a genocide happening live after what we (as Europe) experienced in the 1940s?” Parra asked. “Now nobody can say they didn’t know what was happening.”

Public demonstrations in Spain have increasingly targeted symbols of Israeli presence. Protests repeatedly disrupted the Spanish Vuelta cycling race last month over the participation of an Israeli-owned team. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has described the destruction in Gaza as “genocide” and called for the exclusion of all Israeli teams from international sporting events.

Donald Trump’s Peace Plan

The wave of protests in Southern Europe comes as Hamas announced that it has accepted some elements of a peace proposal put forward by U.S. President Donald Trump. The plan aims to end the two-year war that has plunged Gaza’s largest city into famine and prompted international accusations of genocide against Israel.

The Barcelona march drew families and people of all ages. Demonstrators waved Palestinian flags, wore pro-Palestine t-shirts, and carried signs with messages such as “Gaza hurts me,” “Stop the Genocide,” and “Hands off the flotilla.”

Gaza Protests to Continue Across Europe

Demonstrations are also scheduled to take place later on Saturday in Rome, Madrid and Lisbon, along with numerous other Spanish cities, signaling a coordinated show of solidarity across Southern Europe.

