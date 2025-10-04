Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Deal: What’s Accepted By Hamas And What’s Still Up In The Air

Hamas has said it is willing to accept key parts of US President Donald Trump’s 20-point peace plan for Gaza. The group agreed in principle to release all remaining Israeli hostages and hand over Gaza’s administration to a Palestinian technocratic body. However, Hamas’ acceptance comes with conditions and leaves several major issues unresolved.

The announcement came just hours after Trump issued a stark warning, saying that “all HELL” would break loose if Hamas rejected the plan. He wrote on social media that there would be peace in the Middle East “one way or the other.”

While the partial acceptance has been welcomed by the United States, Israel, and mediators such as Qatar and Egypt, some critical demands, including complete disarmament and a foreign-led transitional authority, remain unaddressed.

One of the most contentious points in Trump’s proposal is Hamas’s disarmament. The plan calls for Gaza to be fully demilitarised, with weapons decommissioned under independent supervision. Hamas, however, did not agree to this publicly. Mousa Abu Marzouk, a senior Hamas official, said the group might hand over weapons to a future Palestinian authority but only after internal agreement and without external pressure. Analysts say this silence is likely strategic.

Another point is that Hamas is ready to hand over Gaza’s administration to an independent Palestinian body but rejects foreign oversight. Trump’s plan proposes a “Board of Peace” co-chaired by him and former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair to supervise the transition. Hamas sees this as undermining Palestinian self-rule and has rejected Blair’s involvement.

Regarding the hostages, Hamas agrees in principle to a full exchange but has not committed to Trump’s 72-hour timeline. Locating remains could take weeks, making the deadline unrealistic.

The plan also proposes a temporary multinational security force in Gaza, which Hamas has not addressed. Analysts say this silence may indicate opposition, though no formal rejection has been made.

Hamas insists that future negotiations involve all Palestinian factions and reflect a national consensus. The group wants Gaza to remain part of the broader Palestinian cause, not a separate entity under foreign oversight.

Israel has prepared to start the first phase of the plan, focused on hostage release, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized that Hamas’s military capacity must be addressed. Trump welcomed Hamas’s partial acceptance and urged Israel to halt strikes so hostages could be released safely.

