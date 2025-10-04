LIVE TV
Home > World > Donald Trump Trusts Hamas Peace Deal, Directs Netanyahu To Halt Gaza Bombings, People Ask Where Is US President's Nobel Peace Prize

Donald Trump Trusts Hamas Peace Deal, Directs Netanyahu To Halt Gaza Bombings, People Ask Where Is US President’s Nobel Peace Prize

US President Donald Trump says Hamas shows willingness for “lasting peace” after responding to a US-backed Gaza ceasefire plan. Trump called on Israel to halt bombings and allow safe hostage releases. Hamas partially accepted key elements, including a ceasefire and transfer of Gaza administration.

Donald Trump says Hamas shows willingness for peace; partial acceptance of Gaza ceasefire, hostages to be released soon. Photo: X.
Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 4, 2025 03:29:21 IST

US President Donald Trump said he believes Hamas is prepared for a “lasting peace” after the group responded to a US-backed ceasefire and hostage-exchange plan on Friday. In a post on Truth Social, Trump described Hamas’ reply as a signal of willingness to end the conflict and called on Israel to “immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the hostages out safely and quickly.”

“We are already in discussions on details to be worked out,” he added. “This is not about Gaza alone, this is about long sought peace in the Middle East.”

Donald Trump’s 20-Point Gaza Peace 

Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the framework of a 20-point plan in Washington on Monday. The proposal outlines steps to end the war in Gaza and secure the release of all remaining hostages held by Hamas.

Under the plan, a ceasefire would take effect immediately, followed by the release of all hostages within 72 hours of Israel’s acceptance. In return, Israel would release 250 Palestinians serving life sentences, 1,700 detainees from Gaza, and the remains of 15 Gazans for each deceased Israeli hostage returned.

The deal also includes provisions for amnesty for Hamas members who agree to disarm, with the option of safe passage abroad.

Also Read: Hamas Partially Accepts Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan, Thanks Arab Muslim Leaders, Agrees To…

Hamas Signals Conditional Acceptance Of Gaza Peace Plan

Hamas issued its response on Friday, which Trump shared on Truth Social. The group announced its “approval of releasing all occupation prisoners – both living and remains,” but clarified that the exchange would happen “with the necessary field conditions for implementing the exchange,” indicating that it might not follow the 72-hour timeline outlined in the proposal.

Hamas also declared its readiness to immediately enter negotiations on the details “through the mediators.”

Additionally, the group affirmed “its approval to hand over the administration of the Gaza Strip to a Palestinian body of independents (technocrats) based on a Palestinian national consensus and supported by Arab and Islamic backing.”

While Hamas accepted several core elements of the plan, it stopped short of full endorsement. The group said some points were “tied to a collective national position and in accordance with relevant international laws and resolutions, to be discussed within a comprehensive Palestinian national framework, in which Hamas will be included and contribute with full responsibility.”

What Hamas Agreed To

Hamas has agreed to key pillars of the 20-point plan:

A ceasefire

Release of Israeli hostages

Delivery of humanitarian aid

Transfer of Gaza’s administration to a technocratic authority backed by Arab and Islamic states

Palestinians Celebrate After Hamas Agrees To Gaza Peace Plan

Palestinians in Gaza were seen celebrating after the announcement of Hamas’ partial acceptance of the proposal.

Trump had previously given Hamas until Sunday evening to finalize its acceptance of the plan, warning of severe consequences if it failed to do so.

Israel has not yet issued a formal response, though Netanyahu’s cabinet is facing growing domestic and international pressure to move forward with the plan.

US Congresswoman Nancy Mace praised Trump’s efforts, posting, “Trump is the President of Peace. Getting all remaining hostages out of Gaza, from Hamas, is INCREDIBLE. We hope the Nobel Peace Prize committee is taking notes.”

Also Read: Hamas Accepts Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan With Caveats, Here’s What They Agreed To And What They Didn’t

First published on: Oct 4, 2025 3:29 AM IST
