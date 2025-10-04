LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets
LIVE TV
Home > World > Hamas Accepts Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan With Caveats, Here’s What They Agreed To And What They Didn’t

Hamas Accepts Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan With Caveats, Here’s What They Agreed To And What They Didn’t

Hamas has cautiously welcomed parts of US President Donald Trump’s 20-point Gaza peace plan while rejecting key demands. The group agreed to release hostages and hand over Gaza’s administration but dismissed disarmament and external oversight. Analysts say the statement signals limited progress but leaves core disputes unresolved.

Hamas partially accepts Trump’s 20-point Gaza peace plan, agreeing to key terms but rejecting disarmament and oversight. Photos: X.
Hamas partially accepts Trump’s 20-point Gaza peace plan, agreeing to key terms but rejecting disarmament and oversight. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 4, 2025 02:18:56 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Hamas Accepts Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan With Caveats, Here’s What They Agreed To And What They Didn’t

Hamas has issued a statement on US President Donald Trump’s 20-point Gaza peace proposal, signaling cautious openness while maintaining key long-standing positions. The group has agreed, in principle, to certain elements of the plan but added multiple caveats, leaving the broader conflict unresolved.

Hamas Statement: Partial Acceptance with Caveats

Hamas expressed willingness to engage in negotiations, offered to release hostages, and reiterated support for transferring Gaza’s administration to a Palestinian technocratic body.

However, the group rejected disarmament, dismissed international or Arab oversight, and refused a 72-hour deadline for prisoner exchanges. It also demanded the full withdrawal of Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) from Gaza. Analysts note that while the statement appears conciliatory, it preserves the movement’s traditional “red lines.”

“On paper it’s progress; in practice, it’s the same stalemate dressed in softer language,” political observers said.

Also Read: Donald Trump Reveals What Will Happen If Hamas Doesn’t Accept His Gaza Peace Plan, Issues New Ultimatum, ‘All Hell Like…’

Hamas: Conditional Approval of Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan

In an official statement, Hamas said, “Hamas appreciates the Arab, Islamic, and international efforts, as well as the efforts of US President Donald Trump, calling for stopping the war on the Gaza Strip, exchanging prisoners, immediate entry of aid, rejecting the occupation of the Strip, and rejecting the displacement of our Palestinian people from it.

Within this framework and to achieve the cessation of war and full withdrawal from the Strip, Hamas announces its approval to release all occupation prisoners, alive and dead, according to the exchange formula mentioned in President Trump’s proposal, and providing the field conditions for the exchange process. In this context, it confirms its readiness to immediately enter negotiations through mediators to discuss the details.

Hamas on Future of Gaza

Hamas also renews its approval to hand over the administration of the Gaza Strip to a Palestinian independent technocratic authority based on Palestinian national consensus and relying on Arab and Islamic support.

As for other issues mentioned in President Trump’s proposal related to the future of the Gaza Strip and the authentic rights of the Palestinian people, these are linked to a comprehensive national position based on relevant international laws and resolutions, and will be discussed through a comprehensive Palestinian national framework in which Hamas will participate and contribute responsibly.”

Hamas on Hostage Release and Administrative Handover

Hamas confirmed it will release all 48 Israeli hostages, both living and deceased, and signaled readiness to begin mediated talks aimed at ending the Gaza war. The group also expressed willingness to hand over Gaza’s administration to a Palestinian technocratic authority backed by Arab and Islamic nations.

Trump had set a Sunday, 6 p.m. ET deadline for Hamas to accept the 20-point peace plan, warning of severe consequences if it refused. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly supported the deal but emphasized that Israel would “finish the job” should Hamas fail to comply.

Also Read: Hamas Partially Accepts Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan, Thanks Arab Muslim Leaders, Agrees To…

First published on: Oct 4, 2025 2:18 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: donald trumpgaza peace planhamashamas hostageshome-hero-pos-1World news

RELATED News

Donald Trump Trusts Hamas Peace Deal, Directs Netanyahu To Halt Gaza Bombings, People Ask Where Is US President’s Nobel Peace Prize
IMF'S GEORGIEVA ON SENEGAL: FORMAL NEGOTIATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN DURING THE IMF-WORLD BANK ANNUAL MEETINGS IN MID OCTOBER
Hamas Partially Accepts Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan, Thanks Arab Muslim Leaders, Agrees To…
WATCH: US Launches Deadly Strike On Venezuela Narco-Terrorist Vessel, Killing 4, War Secretary Shares Video
Pakistan Makes U-Turn, Questions Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan, Will US President Strike Back After Lavish Praise?

LATEST NEWS

George Clooney says Trump should create incentives, not tariffs, for movie industry
AI chip firm Cerebras files to withdraw highly anticipated US listing
Sean Combs Verdict: What Was Diddy’s Sentence? Judge Arun Subramanian Jails Music Mogul For Abuse, Trafficking
Hamas Accepts Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan With Caveats, Here’s What They Agreed To And What They Didn’t
Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Engaged? Couple’s Net Worth Revealed, Fans Excited, Wedding Rumoured Feb 2026
Diddy Verdict: Sean “Diddy” Combs Breaks Down Crying As Children Make Emotional Plea For Leniency
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' children urge leniency at sentencing over prostitution conviction
Djokovic advances in pursuit of fifth Shanghai title
Are poor sleep habits making your brain age faster?
Pakistan Makes U-Turn, Questions Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan, Will US President Strike Back After Lavish Praise?
Hamas Accepts Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan With Caveats, Here’s What They Agreed To And What They Didn’t

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Hamas Accepts Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan With Caveats, Here’s What They Agreed To And What They Didn’t

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Hamas Accepts Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan With Caveats, Here’s What They Agreed To And What They Didn’t
Hamas Accepts Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan With Caveats, Here’s What They Agreed To And What They Didn’t
Hamas Accepts Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan With Caveats, Here’s What They Agreed To And What They Didn’t
Hamas Accepts Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan With Caveats, Here’s What They Agreed To And What They Didn’t

QUICK LINKS