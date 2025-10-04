Hamas Accepts Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan With Caveats, Here’s What They Agreed To And What They Didn’t

Hamas has issued a statement on US President Donald Trump’s 20-point Gaza peace proposal, signaling cautious openness while maintaining key long-standing positions. The group has agreed, in principle, to certain elements of the plan but added multiple caveats, leaving the broader conflict unresolved.

Hamas Statement: Partial Acceptance with Caveats

Hamas expressed willingness to engage in negotiations, offered to release hostages, and reiterated support for transferring Gaza’s administration to a Palestinian technocratic body.

However, the group rejected disarmament, dismissed international or Arab oversight, and refused a 72-hour deadline for prisoner exchanges. It also demanded the full withdrawal of Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) from Gaza. Analysts note that while the statement appears conciliatory, it preserves the movement’s traditional “red lines.”

“On paper it’s progress; in practice, it’s the same stalemate dressed in softer language,” political observers said.

Hamas: Conditional Approval of Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan

In an official statement, Hamas said, “Hamas appreciates the Arab, Islamic, and international efforts, as well as the efforts of US President Donald Trump, calling for stopping the war on the Gaza Strip, exchanging prisoners, immediate entry of aid, rejecting the occupation of the Strip, and rejecting the displacement of our Palestinian people from it.

Within this framework and to achieve the cessation of war and full withdrawal from the Strip, Hamas announces its approval to release all occupation prisoners, alive and dead, according to the exchange formula mentioned in President Trump’s proposal, and providing the field conditions for the exchange process. In this context, it confirms its readiness to immediately enter negotiations through mediators to discuss the details.

Hamas on Future of Gaza

Hamas also renews its approval to hand over the administration of the Gaza Strip to a Palestinian independent technocratic authority based on Palestinian national consensus and relying on Arab and Islamic support.

As for other issues mentioned in President Trump’s proposal related to the future of the Gaza Strip and the authentic rights of the Palestinian people, these are linked to a comprehensive national position based on relevant international laws and resolutions, and will be discussed through a comprehensive Palestinian national framework in which Hamas will participate and contribute responsibly.”

Hamas on Hostage Release and Administrative Handover

Hamas confirmed it will release all 48 Israeli hostages, both living and deceased, and signaled readiness to begin mediated talks aimed at ending the Gaza war. The group also expressed willingness to hand over Gaza’s administration to a Palestinian technocratic authority backed by Arab and Islamic nations.

Trump had set a Sunday, 6 p.m. ET deadline for Hamas to accept the 20-point peace plan, warning of severe consequences if it refused. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly supported the deal but emphasized that Israel would “finish the job” should Hamas fail to comply.

