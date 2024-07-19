Unrest in Leeds, UK: Police Car Overturned, Bus Set Ablaze as Chaos Erupts in Harehills

A police car was overturned, and a bus set on fire in Harehills, Leeds, London late Thursday night as unrest broke out, drawing hundreds of people onto the streets. The West Yorkshire Police have labeled the event a “serious disorder incident” and have urged residents to stay indoors for their safety.

Videos circulating on social media show large crowds filling the streets, but the exact cause of the unrest remains unclear.

Police Response and Ongoing Situation

In an official statement released on Friday, the West Yorkshire Police confirmed that a significant number of public order officers had been deployed to the scene. The disturbance was first reported at around 5 PM BST at an address on Luxor Street.

The Guardian reported that the unrest may be linked to tensions involving agency workers and children in the community. A local restaurant owner mentioned that some community members reacted to children being taken into care by setting fires and throwing stones.

Official Statements and Reactions

Home Secretary and West Yorkshire MP Yvette Cooper expressed her shock and condemnation of the events. “Disorder of this nature has no place in our society. My thanks go to West Yorkshire police for their response. I am being kept regularly updated,” Cooper stated in a post on X.

I am appalled at the shocking scenes and attacks on police vehicles & public transport in Leeds tonight. Disorder of this nature has no place in our society. My thanks go to West Yorkshire police for their response. I am being kept regularly updated. — Yvette Cooper (@YvetteCooperMP) July 18, 2024

Police Assurances and Investigation

‘No injuries reported so far.’ The West Yorkshire Police confirmed that no injuries had been reported thus far. Criminal offences, including damage to vehicles by fire, are under investigation by detectives from Leeds CID and the force’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.

“We wish to reassure residents we are responding to the disorder incidents which have taken place, and that appropriate specialist public order resources are attending… We want to make it very clear that the full weight of the law will be brought against those responsible,” read the police statement.

“Police can also confirm that no-one has so far been reported to have been hurt in the disorder and police are treating the matter as a serious public order incident,” the statement additionally added.

