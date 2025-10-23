LIVE TV
Up or down? Knicks make hourly updates to Karl-Anthony Towns' status vs. Cavs

Up or down? Knicks make hourly updates to Karl-Anthony Towns' status vs. Cavs

Up or down? Knicks make hourly updates to Karl-Anthony Towns' status vs. Cavs
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 23, 2025 00:21:02 IST

Up or down? Knicks make hourly updates to Karl-Anthony Towns' status vs. Cavs

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns was listed as questionable for Wednesday's season opener against the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers because of a right quad strain, only an hour after the All-Star was doubtful on the official injury report. The Knicks made the change on the official injury report release for 2:30 p.m. ET, which reverted KAT's status to what it had been for the 12:30 p.m. ET release. Questionable equates to a player who is a game-time decision under the league guidelines to teams designated injury status. The Knicks already have ruled out center Mitchell Robinson (left ankle injury management) and guard/forward Josh Hart (lumbar spasms) for Wednesday's game. Hart slipped to the court during the preseason opener against the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 2 and hurt his lower back. Forward OG Anunoby (left ankle sprain) is listed as probable. There were no changes in the three hourly versions of the report for the Cavaliers. All-Star guard Darius Garland (left toe surgery) as well as forward Max Strus (left foot surgery) are out and forward De'Andre Hunter (right knee contusion) is questionable. Towns, 29, is a five-time All-Star, including last season when he also was third-team All-NBA. He averaged 24.4 points, 12.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steals and 35.0 minutes in 72 games (all starts). For his career, Towns has averaged 23.1 points, 11.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.8 steals, 1.2 blocks and 34.1 minutes in 645 regular-season games (all starts) for the Minnesota Timberwolves (2015-24) and Knicks. Minnesota selected Towns with the first overall pick of the 2015 NBA Draft out of Kentucky. Robinson, 27, played in only 17 games (three starts) for the Knicks last season following ankle surgery and averaged 5.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 17.1 minutes. A second-round pick by New York in 2018, Robinson has averaged 7.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 24.1 minutes in 337 regular- season games (199 starts). Hart, 30, started all 77 of his regular-season games last season for New York and averaged 13.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.5 steals and a league- leading 37.6 minutes. For his career, Hart has averaged 10.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 30.4 minutes in 530 regular-season games (289 starts) for the Los Angeles Lakers (2017-19), New Orleans Pelicans (2019-22), Portland Trail Blazers (2022-23) and Knicks. The Utah Jazz selected Hart in the first round (30th overall) in the 2017 draft and traded him to the Lakers the same day. –Field Level Media

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 12:21 AM IST
Up or down? Knicks make hourly updates to Karl-Anthony Towns' status vs. Cavs

QUICK LINKS