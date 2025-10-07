LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Raj Kundra Auto News fifa Bhojpuri news business news Jammu-Srinagar india at unsc Raj Kundra Auto News fifa Bhojpuri news business news Jammu-Srinagar india at unsc Raj Kundra Auto News fifa Bhojpuri news business news Jammu-Srinagar india at unsc Raj Kundra Auto News fifa Bhojpuri news business news Jammu-Srinagar india at unsc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Raj Kundra Auto News fifa Bhojpuri news business news Jammu-Srinagar india at unsc Raj Kundra Auto News fifa Bhojpuri news business news Jammu-Srinagar india at unsc Raj Kundra Auto News fifa Bhojpuri news business news Jammu-Srinagar india at unsc Raj Kundra Auto News fifa Bhojpuri news business news Jammu-Srinagar india at unsc
LIVE TV
Home > World > UPDATE 1-Thai cabinet approves $1.36 stimulus programme to boost growth

UPDATE 1-Thai cabinet approves $1.36 stimulus programme to boost growth

UPDATE 1-Thai cabinet approves $1.36 stimulus programme to boost growth

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 7, 2025 11:33:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UPDATE 1-Thai cabinet approves $1.36 stimulus programme to boost growth

(Updates with spokesperson's name in paragraph 4, stock market movement in paragraph 8) BANGKOK, Oct 7 (Reuters) – Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday approved a consumption stimulus programme worth 44 billion baht ($1.36 billion), a government spokesperson said, as the new administration tries to revive the country's sluggish economy. Southeast Asia's second-largest economy has been hit by U.S. tariffs, high household debt, weak consumption, and a strong currency. GDP growth is expected to dwindle to between 1.8% and 2.2% this year, according to a leading joint business group, down from the 2024 rate of 2.5%, which was already lower than its regional peers. The "co-payment" scheme is one of a number of stimulus measures now underway, and will subsidise up to 60% of the costs of certain food and consumer goods for qualified Thai citizens, said spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat. Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas said last week that the scheme was expected to boost economic growth by up to 0.4 percentage points. The minister said the co-payment plan and other measures was expected to lift fourth-quarter economic growth to more than 1%, up from the previously expected 0.3%. Ahead of the Tuesday announcement, Thailand's benchmark index rose 1.2% to its highest level since September. ($1 = 32.45 baht) (Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon; Editing by David Stanway)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 7, 2025 11:33 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Donald Trump Now Links India-Pak Truce To Tariffs, Says ‘We Are Peace Keeper Due To The Power Of Tariffs’
MLB Results
Watch: ‘She Should See A Doctor’, Trump Calls Greta Thunberg ‘A Troublemaker’ After Israel Deportation
BRIEF-Masterbrand – On Oct 3, Receives Mexican Approval For Merger – SEC Filing
Trump signals openness to making a shutdown deal on healthcare subsidies

LATEST NEWS

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 7-10-2025 {SOON}: Assam State Lottery TUESDAY Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
BSPHCL Technician Grade 3 Result 2025 OUT: Check Official Updates for Verification Round at bsphcl.co.in
Narendra Modi Completes 24 Years In Public Service, Thanks Citizens As He Enters 25th Year Of Serving The Nation
UPDATE 1-Thai cabinet approves $1.36 stimulus programme to boost growth
[LIVE] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (7.10.2025): Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List
Mahindra Bolero Neo Facelift 2025: The OG Of SUVs Returns With Rugged Design, Modern Comfort, And All You Need To Know About Price And Features!
FIFA Turns a Blind Eye, Israel Plays World Cup Qualification Amid Genocide Accusations
Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 5: Rishab Shetty’s Epic Nears ₹400 Crore, Set To Dominate 2025 Blockbusters
Who Was Pitabas Panda? BJP leader Shot Dead In Odisha’s Berhampur
‘Maine Respect Ke Saat Aapko…’: PowerStar Pawan Singh Breaks Silence, Slams Wife Jyoti Singh Over Lucknow Home Entry ‘Drama’
UPDATE 1-Thai cabinet approves $1.36 stimulus programme to boost growth

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UPDATE 1-Thai cabinet approves $1.36 stimulus programme to boost growth

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UPDATE 1-Thai cabinet approves $1.36 stimulus programme to boost growth
UPDATE 1-Thai cabinet approves $1.36 stimulus programme to boost growth
UPDATE 1-Thai cabinet approves $1.36 stimulus programme to boost growth
UPDATE 1-Thai cabinet approves $1.36 stimulus programme to boost growth

QUICK LINKS