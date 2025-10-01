LIVE TV
Home > World > State Department Official Blames Democrats for Looming U.S. Government Shutdown

As the U.S. faces a possible government shutdown at midnight Tuesday, State Department Under Secretary for Management Jason Evans issued a message to staff blaming Democrats for blocking a temporary funding bill. Evans said President Donald Trump supports a resolution to keep the government open, but partisan deadlock in the Senate could force furloughs for some State Department employees. The unusually partisan tone marks a shift from past shutdown warnings, which were more neutral. A department spokesperson doubled down, saying, “It is not partisan to state the obvious: Democrats are to blame.”

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: October 1, 2025 10:30:40 IST

(Adds State Department comment in paragraph 7) By Simon Lewis, Daphne Psaledakis and Humeyra Pamuk WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) – The top U.S. State Department official for management blamed Democrats for the looming government shutdown in an unusually partisan message to staff on Tuesday, according to a copy of the message seen by Reuters. As the federal government prepares to shut down if a temporary funding deal is not reached by midnight on Tuesday (0400 GMT), Under Secretary of State for Management Jason Evans wrote that President Donald Trump opposes a shutdown and supports a proposed resolution to fund the government temporarily. “Unfortunately, Democrats are blocking this Continuing Resolution in the U.S. Senate due to unrelated policy demands. If Congressional Democrats maintain their current posture … federal appropriated funding will lapse.” A lapse would mean some government activities would cease and some State Department employees would be furloughed, he said in the message, which included other information on a shutdown’s potential impact on the department. A similar email sent ahead of a potential shutdown in December 2024 noted that the then Biden administration was working with Congress to avoid a shutdown, but did not assign blame for the failure to reach agreement. Two people familiar with the matter said similar emails to State Department staff in the past were more neutral and avoided taking partisan positions. “It is not partisan to state the obvious: Democrats are to blame for the looming shutdown,” a State Department spokesperson told Reuters. The majority of State’s staff are career diplomats who are barred from engaging in partisan activity, but the department is led by political appointees, like Evans. Evans was nominated by Trump in May to the role overseeing the allocation and use of the department’s resources, including personnel. (Reporting by Simon Lewis, Daphne Psaledakis and Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Jamie Freed) (The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 1, 2025 4:49 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
