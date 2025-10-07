LIVE TV
Home > World > UPDATE 1-UAE'S ADNOC slightly raises Murban crude selling price to $70.22 a barrel for November

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 7, 2025 23:18:02 IST

(Adds table for prices) Oct 7 (Reuters) – The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company has set the November official selling price of its benchmark Murban crude at $70.22 a barrel, it said on Tuesday, up from October's OSP of $70.10/bbl. Type Crude of Crude Oil Prices US$/BBL 70.22 Murban Umm 70.22 Lulu Das 69.67 Upper 69.92 Zakum (Reporting by Anjana Anil in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)

First published on: Oct 7, 2025 11:18 PM IST
