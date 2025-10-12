LIVE TV
Home > World > UPDATE 107-FA Cup Summaries

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 12, 2025 13:25:02 IST

Oct 12 (OPTA) – Summaries for the FA Cup on Saturday (start times are BST) 4th Round Qualifying ……………………………………………………….. Farnham Town () 3 Sutton United () 3 ……………………………………………………….. Darlington (0) 0 Subs used: Stanton 29 (Hatfield), Scott 39 (Lees), Allan 39 (Platt), Rutledge 58 (Lennon), Cornish 68 (Main) AFC Telford United (4) 6 Scorers: D. Allen-Hadley 8, M. Stenson 27, T. Lees 33og, M. Stenson 35, A. George 71, A. George 84 Subs used: Williams 49 (Allen-Hadley), George 68 (Stenson), Hilton 79 (Meddows), Fridye-Harper 81 (Dyer), Rowe 86 (Walker) Attendance: 2042 Referee: John Mulligan ……………………………………………………….. Macclesfield (1) 1 Scorers: P. Dawson 37 Subs used: Buckley-Ricketts 64 (Duffy), Lacey 83 (Lee), Whitehead 83 (Edmondson), Griffiths 89 (Johnson) Stamford (0) 0 Subs used: Johnson 46 (Durrell), Bartle 60 (Hobbins), Toll 60 (Thomas), Challinor 73 (Marzano), Charles 82 (Alonzi) Attendance: 1605 Referee: Kavan Hurn ……………………………………………………….. Gainsborough Trinity () 1 Hartlepool United () 1 ……………………………………………………….. Carlisle United () 5 Scorers: D. Ajiboye 6, J. Grant 15, L. Armstrong 16, C. Conn-Clarke 60, C. Conn-Clarke 78 Subs used: Jones 72 (Whelan), Kelly 72 (Armstrong), Hetherington 83 (Ellis), Davies 83 (Ajiboye), Gilliead 83 (Conn-Clarke) Boston United () 2 Scorers: K. Donnelly 46, L. John-Lewis 49 Subs used: Donnelly 46 (Waldock), Coyle 76 (Sloggett), Hiwula-Mayifuila 76 (John-Lewis), Kelly 86 (Lankshear), Grist 86 (Lavinier) Attendance: 3453 Referee: Dale Baines ……………………………………………………….. Rochdale () 1 York City () 2 ……………………………………………………….. Runcorn Linnets () 0 Buxton () 1 ……………………………………………………….. Morecambe (1) 1 Scorers: G. Edwards 21 Subs used: Azeez 56 (Raikhy), Sutton 68 (Edwards), Dixon-Bonner 76 (Thomas), Aarons 91 (Nolan) Chester (0) 1 Scorers: F. Shrimpton 90+5 Subs used: Mottley-Henry 63 (Woods), Peers 63 (Zanzala), Shrimpton 76 (Murray) Attendance: 3066 Referee: Declan Brown ……………………………………………………….. South Shields (3) 4 Scorers: P. Blackett 7, C. Kelly 15, P. Blackett 19, C. Scott 47 Subs used: McGurk 69 (Dodds), Ward 69 (Blackett), Alcock 78 (Jenkins), Savage 83 (Kelly) Spalding United (0) 0 Attendance: 1526 Referee: Scott Henry ……………………………………………………….. Tamworth (0) 1 Scorers: B. Milnes 62 Subs used: Duku 66 (Lynch), Stefan Mols 77 (Milnes), Tonks 77 (Ponticelli), Sayer 82 (Maher) Hyde United (0) 0 Subs used: Frost 68 (Thompson), Dunwoody 82 (Fearnley), Bell 89 (Redshaw) Attendance: 1571 Referee: Richard Holmes ……………………………………………………….. Scunthorpe United () 4 King's Lynn Town () 2 ……………………………………………………….. Aveley () 0 Gateshead () 3 ……………………………………………………….. Spennymoor Town () 1 Billericay Town () 0 ……………………………………………………….. Southport (1) 1 Scorers: J. Simms 9 Subs used: Lloyd-McGoldrick 59 (Simms), Amaral 64 (Tabone), Edwards 75 (Murphy-Worrell), Touray 87 (Slew) Halifax Town (2) 3 Scorers: W. Harris 4, J. Hmami 23, W. Harris 50 Subs used: Latty-Fairweather 56 (Tarima), Jenkins 70 (Turner-Cooke), Devonport 70 (Hmami), Alimi-Adetoro 83 (Cappello), Warburton 83 (Bray) Attendance: 2194 Referee: Aaron Jackson ……………………………………………………….. Altrincham (1) 2 Scorers: K. Reddin 38, J. Knowles 49 Subs used: Crankshaw 72 (Reddin), Hinchy 83 (Osborne), Waters 83 (Gale), Reed 83 (Golden), Ward 84 (Marriott) Harborough Town (0) 2 Scorers: C. Kennedy 87, E. Putman 90+9 Subs used: Putman 56 (Hickey), Arlott-John 56 (O'Sullivan), Changunda 56 (Stephens), Malone 56 (Newton), Rose 84 (Walsh) Attendance: 1812 Referee: Jamie O'Connor ……………………………………………………….. Maldon & Tiptree () 1 Flackwell Heath () 0 ……………………………………………………….. Woking () 1 Brackley Town () 1 ……………………………………………………….. Wealdstone () 5 Whitstable Town () 1 ……………………………………………………….. Slough Town () 3 Enfield Town () 2 ……………………………………………………….. Eastbourne Borough () 0 Boreham Wood () 3 ……………………………………………………….. Hampton & Richmond () 0 Eastleigh () 2 ……………………………………………………….. Southend United () 4 Folkestone Invicta () 1 ……………………………………………………….. Ebbsfleet United () 2 Solihull Moors () 0 ……………………………………………………….. Braintree Town () 2 Farnborough () 0 ……………………………………………………….. Tonbridge Angels () 1 Chatham Town () 3 ……………………………………………………….. Weston-super-Mare (0) 1 Scorers: L. Britton 54 Subs used: Hicks 65 (Dawes), Waite 80 (Pearson), Cummins 84 (Cane) Needham Market (0) 0 Yellow card: Chukwu-Nsofor 78, Chukwu-Nsofor 89 (2nd) Subs used: Miles 60 (Carroll-Chambers), Saunders 75 (Cowling), Chukwu-Nsofor 75 (Hammond), McGrath 78 (Neal), Barker 84 (Hunter) Attendance: 1046 Referee: Samuel Read ……………………………………………………….. Hemel Hempstead Town (1) 2 Scorers: K. Ajayi 39, F. Wilkinson 87 Red card: Noel-Williams 25 Subs used: Dowrich 58 (Brown), Achuba 73 (Williams), Azeez 75 (Thompson), Wilkinson 79 (Matthews-Lewis), Gray 93 (Wiltshire) Yeovil Town (0) 1 Scorers: H. Greenslade 71 Subs used: Pendleton 50 (Whittle), McGavin 58 (Cousin-Dawson), Greenslade 65 (Morias), Wodskou 81 (Wannell) Attendance: 1751 Referee: Richie Watkins ……………………………………………………….. Banbury United (1) 1 Scorers: R. Styche 30 St Albans City (1) 1 Scorers: L. Sery 21 Subs used: Gauthier 38 (Fyfield), Wall 60 (Smith), Smart 60 (Mather) Attendance: 1598 ……………………………………………………….. Chelmsford City () 4 Chippenham Town () 3 ……………………………………………………….. AFC Totton () 1 Truro City () 1 ……………………………………………………….. Dorking Wanderers (1) 2 Scorers: J. McShane 45+10, D. Lewis 55 Subs used: Moore 51 (Carter), Norville-Williams 70 (Muitt), Camp 81 (Francomb), Sullivan 82 (McShane), Hebert 84 (Vincent) Aldershot Town (2) 3 Scorers: J. Barrett 43, K. Thomas 45+4, J. Barrett 46 Subs used: Clarridge 32 (Widdrington), Abrahams 78 (Barrett), Penman 97 (Thomas) Referee: Sam Mulhall ……………………………………………………….. Monday, October 13 fixtures (BST/GMT) Worthing v Forest Green Rovers (1830) Tuesday, October 14 fixtures (BST/GMT) Sutton United v Farnham Town

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 12, 2025 1:25 PM IST
