Home > World > UPDATE 12-NHL Standings

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 26, 2025 03:31:15 IST

Oct 25 (Stats Perform) – Standings from the NHL games on Saturday Atlantic Division W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Montreal Canadiens 6 3 0 32 27 12 2. Detroit Red Wings 5 3 0 24 25 10 3. Buffalo Sabres 4 4 0 24 23 8 4. Florida Panthers 4 5 0 22 28 8 5. Boston Bruins 4 6 0 32 35 8 6. Toronto Maple Leafs 3 4 1 27 30 7 7. Ottawa Senators 3 4 1 24 34 7 8. Tampa Bay Lightning 1 4 2 18 24 4 Metropolitan Division W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. New Jersey Devils 7 1 0 31 19 14 2. Carolina Hurricanes 6 1 0 29 19 12 3. Pittsburgh Penguins 6 2 0 28 19 12 4. Washington Capitals 6 2 0 26 14 12 5. New York Islanders 4 3 1 30 28 9 6. Philadelphia Flyers 4 3 1 23 21 9 7. New York Rangers 3 4 2 21 21 8 8. Columbus Blue Jackets 3 4 0 20 21 6 Central Division W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Colorado Avalanche 5 1 3 30 22 13 2. Winnipeg Jets 6 2 0 28 19 12 3. Utah Mammoth 6 2 0 28 20 12 4. Chicago Blackhawks 4 2 2 25 20 10 5. Nashville Predators 3 3 2 19 25 8 6. St. Louis Blues 3 3 1 20 27 7 7. Dallas Stars 3 3 1 22 26 7 8. Minnesota Wild 3 4 1 21 27 7 Pacific Division W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Vegas Golden Knights 5 0 2 30 20 12 2. Seattle Kraken 4 2 2 22 23 10 3. Anaheim Ducks 4 2 1 26 25 9 4. Edmonton Oilers 4 3 1 24 25 9 5. Vancouver Canucks 4 4 0 22 24 8 6. Los Angeles Kings 3 3 2 22 27 8 7. San Jose Sharks 1 5 2 23 37 4 8. Calgary Flames 1 7 1 16 34 3 Sunday, October 26 schedules (EST/GMT) Colorado Avalanche at New Jersey Devils (1700/1700) Vegas Golden Knights at Tampa Bay Lightning (2100/2100) San Jose Sharks at Minnesota Wild (2200/2200) Utah Mammoth at Winnipeg Jets (2200/2200) Los Angeles Kings at Chicago Blackhawks (2300/2300) Dallas Stars at Nashville Predators (2300/2300) New York Rangers at Calgary Flames (0000/0000) Edmonton Oilers at Vancouver Canucks (0200/0200) Monday, October 27 schedules (EST/GMT) St. Louis Blues at Pittsburgh Penguins (2300/2300) Boston Bruins at Ottawa Senators (2330/2330) Tuesday, October 28 schedules (EST/GMT) Pittsburgh Penguins at Philadelphia Flyers (2200/2200) Calgary Flames at Toronto Maple Leafs (2200/2200) Vegas Golden Knights at Carolina Hurricanes (2230/2230) Columbus Blue Jackets at Buffalo Sabres (2245/2245) Anaheim Ducks at Florida Panthers (2300/2300) New York Islanders at Boston Bruins (2315/2315) Tampa Bay Lightning at Nashville Predators (2345/2345) Winnipeg Jets at Minnesota Wild (0000/0000) Detroit Red Wings at St. Louis Blues (0015/0015) Washington Capitals at Dallas Stars (0030/0030) Ottawa Senators at Chicago Blackhawks (0045/0045) New Jersey Devils at Colorado Avalanche (0100/0100) Utah Mammoth at Edmonton Oilers (0130/0130) New York Rangers at Vancouver Canucks (0200/0200) Montreal Canadiens at Seattle Kraken (0230/0230) Los Angeles Kings at San Jose Sharks (0300/0300) Wednesday, October 29 schedules (EST/GMT) Toronto Maple Leafs at Columbus Blue Jackets (2330/2330) Thursday, October 30 schedules (EST/GMT) Buffalo Sabres at Boston Bruins (2300/2300) Calgary Flames at Ottawa Senators (2300/2300) Nashville Predators at Philadelphia Flyers (2300/2300) Dallas Stars at Tampa Bay Lightning (2300/2300) New York Islanders at Carolina Hurricanes (2330/2330) Pittsburgh Penguins at Minnesota Wild (0000/0000) Vancouver Canucks at St. Louis Blues (0000/0000) Chicago Blackhawks at Winnipeg Jets (0000/0000) New York Rangers at Edmonton Oilers (0100/0100) New Jersey Devils at San Jose Sharks (0200/0200) Detroit Red Wings at Los Angeles Kings (0230/0230)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 26, 2025 3:31 AM IST
