UPDATE 2-Championship Top Scorers

Oct 25 (OPTA) – Top Scorers in the Championship on Saturday 1 B. Thomas-Asante (Coventry City) 9 2 H. Wright (Coventry City) 8 3 O. McBurnie (Hull) 6 V. Torp (Coventry City) Ž. Vipotnik (Swansea) 6 J. Clarke (Ipswich) 5 J. Gelhardt (Hull) A. Mehmeti (Bristol City) C. Morris (Derby) J. Philogene (Ipswich) I. Price (West Brom) J. Sargent (Norwich) J. Stansfield (Birmingham City) S. Twine (Bristol City) 15 A. Armstrong (Southampton) 4 O. Azeez (Millwall) S. Carey (Charlton Athletic) E. Riis (Bristol City) R. Kone (QPR) W. Lankshear (Oxford United) I. Louza (Watford) K. Moore (Wrexham) S. Thomas (Stoke) J. Windass (Wrexham)

