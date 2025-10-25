LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news andhra pradesh weather India vs Australia Awadh Assam Express donald trump sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news andhra pradesh weather India vs Australia Awadh Assam Express donald trump sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news andhra pradesh weather India vs Australia Awadh Assam Express donald trump sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news andhra pradesh weather India vs Australia Awadh Assam Express donald trump sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news andhra pradesh weather India vs Australia Awadh Assam Express donald trump sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news andhra pradesh weather India vs Australia Awadh Assam Express donald trump sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news andhra pradesh weather India vs Australia Awadh Assam Express donald trump sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news andhra pradesh weather India vs Australia Awadh Assam Express donald trump sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team
LIVE TV
Home > World > UPDATE 2-Championship Top Scorers

UPDATE 2-Championship Top Scorers

UPDATE 2-Championship Top Scorers
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 25, 2025 21:46:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UPDATE 2-Championship Top Scorers

Oct 25 (OPTA) – Top Scorers in the Championship on Saturday 1 B. Thomas-Asante (Coventry City) 9 2 H. Wright (Coventry City) 8 3 O. McBurnie (Hull) 6 V. Torp (Coventry City) Ž. Vipotnik (Swansea) 6 J. Clarke (Ipswich) 5 J. Gelhardt (Hull) A. Mehmeti (Bristol City) C. Morris (Derby) J. Philogene (Ipswich) I. Price (West Brom) J. Sargent (Norwich) J. Stansfield (Birmingham City) S. Twine (Bristol City) 15 A. Armstrong (Southampton) 4 O. Azeez (Millwall) S. Carey (Charlton Athletic) E. Riis (Bristol City) R. Kone (QPR) W. Lankshear (Oxford United) I. Louza (Watford) K. Moore (Wrexham) S. Thomas (Stoke) J. Windass (Wrexham)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 25, 2025 9:46 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Eredivisie Summaries

North Carolina Mass Shooting: 2 Dead, 13 Shot, Panic at Massive Robeson County Weekend Party

UPDATE 7-Championship Results

UPDATE 1-Trump says he's willing to reduce tariffs on Brazil in right circumstances

TotalEnergies and partners lift force majeure on $20 billion Mozambique LNG project

LATEST NEWS

Oreo-maker Mondelez to use new generative AI tool to slash marketing costs

Maharashtra Shocker: Man Slits His Twin’s Throats Over Heated Argument With Wife, Walks In To Police Station To Surrender

IBM says key quantum computing algorithm can run on conventional AMD chips 

US opens probe into more than 232,000 Chrysler vehicles over instrument panel issue

UPDATE 2-Championship Top Scorers

Satish Shah Final Moments Revealed: Veteran Actor Was Found Unresponsive At Home, CPR Failed To Revive Comedy Giant

US opens probe into more than 232,000 Chrysler vehicles over instrument panel issue

Kyrgyzstan launches national stablecoin in partnership with Binance

Trump says he's willing to reduce tariffs on Brazil in right circumstances

Punjab Drug-Addicted Couple Sells 6-Month-Old Baby To Scrap Dealer For ₹1.8 Lakh, Infant Rescued By Police

UPDATE 2-Championship Top Scorers

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UPDATE 2-Championship Top Scorers

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UPDATE 2-Championship Top Scorers
UPDATE 2-Championship Top Scorers
UPDATE 2-Championship Top Scorers
UPDATE 2-Championship Top Scorers

QUICK LINKS