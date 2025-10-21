UPDATE 2-Japan's next finance minister could unsettle yen bears

(Recasts reflecting Katayama's appointment, adds comments in paragraphs 7, 18) * Katayama appointed as Japan's first female finance minister * Katayama said yen's real value is closer to 120-130 per dollar * A former finance bureaucrat, she has knack for FX diplomacy * Her experience drafting budget may help Takaichi do big spending * Economic reality may ease pressure on BOJ to delay rate hike By Leika Kihara and Makiko Yamazaki TOKYO, Oct 21 (Reuters) – The appointment of Satsuki Katayama as Japan's next finance minister on Tuesday could give markets cause to pause before pushing the yen too low, but it might also help the country's new prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, find fresh ways to fund bold economic stimulus plans, analysts said. Takaichi's appointment of Katayama as her finance minister – overseeing currency policy, debt management and the budget – means Japan now has its first female premier as well as its first woman in the top financial job. In an interview with Reuters in March, Katayama, a 66-year-old veteran upper house lawmaker and former finance ministry bureaucrat, said Japan's economic fundamentals suggest the yen's real value is closer to 120-130 per dollar. Those comments were made when the yen had fallen to around 150 against the dollar on market expectations that the Bank of Japan would go slow on monetary tightening. The dollar briefly fell to around 150.50 yen on a local media report that Katayama will get the job, before recouped losses to climb above 151 yen. "Given her past remarks, it seems Katayama favours reversing a weak yen. Markets may have seen that as similar to the views of U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent," said Akira Moroga, chief market strategist at Aozora Bank. Speaking to reporters after her appointment, Katayama said it was desirable for foreign exchange rates to move stably reflecting fundamentals. She declined to comment on BOJ policy. Takaichi was voted in as Japan's first female prime minister on Tuesday, breaking the glass ceiling for women in a country where men still wield most power – before breaking some more glass with her appointment of Katayama. The yen and bond yields fell after the parliamentary vote on market expectations that Takaichi, a proponent of expansionary fiscal and monetary policy, would deliver big spending and push back against an early BOJ rate hike. KATAYAMA AN OUTSPOKEN AND DECISIVE INSIDER A former finance ministry bureaucrat well-versed in fiscal affairs, Katayama has a knack for currency diplomacy, and has befriended former and incumbent executives alike at the ministry overseeing exchange-rate policy. She is known for being outspoken and for her punchy decision-making, which contrasts with incumbent finance minister Katsunobu Kato, who rarely goes off script and keeps a low profile. In the March interview, Katayama had said U.S. President Donald Trump's administration did not want excessive yen weakness versus the dollar. Indeed, Bessent said last week the yen would find its own level if the central bank follows "proper monetary policy" in his latest swipe at the slow pace of BOJ rate hikes. The appointment of Katayama comes at a time of rising living costs, blamed in part on higher import prices caused by a weak yen. Those factors have hurt households and the ruling party's approval ratings. As a former bureaucrat, Katayama knows well the inner workings of the finance ministry's budget drafting. While her background at the finance ministry could prod her to call for fiscal discipline, some analysts say she could use her expertise to help Takaichi find ways to fund her bold spending plans. "She'll know how to find sources of revenue if Takaichi wants to expand fiscal spending," said Hiroyuki Machida, director of Japan FX and commodities sales at ANZ. "Personally, I think this appointment will accelerate 'Takaichi-trade'." Katayama said she would focus on revitalising the economy with expansionary fiscal policy. She will also be heading the ministry that oversees official communication with the central bank, although little is known about her stance on BOJ rate hikes. Economic and political reality could prevail as Japan faces challenges different from a decade ago, when former premier Shinzo Abe deployed the "Abenomics" mix of fiscal and monetary stimulus that Takaichi still praises. With inflation exceeding its 2% target, the BOJ's exit last year from a decade-long stimulus and its two rate hikes since then came amid political pressure to combat yen falls. "Japan's current problem is not deflation and a strong yen, but inflation and a weak yen. There's also pressure from Washington for the BOJ to raise interest rates," said Yuichi Kodama, chief economist at Meiji Yasuda Research Institute. "It would be hard for Takaichi's administration to exert strong pressure on the BOJ to delay rate hikes," he said, predicting the chance of a rate increase in December. Markets will focus on Katayama's views on whether the BOJ should keep raising interest rates, which could increase Japan's debt-servicing costs but help keep sharp yen falls in check. "Katayama is a former finance minister bureaucrat and so well informed on the ministry's affairs," said Eiji Douke, chief fixed income strategist of SBI Securities. "She's likely neutral on fiscal and monetary policy." (Reporting by Leika Kihara and Makiko Yamazaki; Additional reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto and Takahiko Wada; Editing by Sam Holmes and Hugh Lawson)

