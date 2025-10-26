UPDATE 2-Ligue 1 Results

Oct 26 (OPTA) – Results and fixtures for the Ligue 1 on Sunday (start times are CET) Lille (2) 6 Metz (0) 1 Angers SCO (1) 2 Lorient (0) 0 Rennes v Nice in play Auxerre v Le Havre in play Olympique Lyonnais v Strasbourg (19:45) Wednesday, October 29 fixtures (CET/GMT) Lorient v Paris Saint-Germain (1800) Le Havre v Brest (1800) Metz v Lens (1800) Nice v Lille (1800) Olympique Marseille v Angers SCO (2005) Nantes v Monaco (2005) Strasbourg v Auxerre (2005) Paris FC v Olympique Lyonnais (2005) Toulouse v Rennes (2005)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)