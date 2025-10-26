UPDATE 2-Primeira Liga Summaries

Oct 25 (OPTA) – Summaries for the Primeira Liga on Saturday (start times are WET) Santa Clara (0) 2 Scorers: Serginho 72pen, Vinícius Lopes 78 Yellow card: Paulo Victor 93 Subs used: João Costa 66 (Wendel), Gabriel Silva 66 (Brenner), Diogo Calila 74 (Lucas Soares), Luquinhas 83 (Vinícius Lopes), Djé 83 (Pedro Ferreira) AVS (0) 0 Yellow card: Devenish 23 Subs used: Ó. Perea 66 (Kodisang), Bruno Lourenço 66 (Akinsola), Rivas 73 (Kiki), Rafael Barbosa 73 (Pedro Lima), Nenê 84 (Tomané) Referee: António Emanuel Carvalho Nobre ……………………………………………………….. Estrela (1) 1 Scorers: Paulo Moreira 28 Yellow card: Ngom 24, Robinho 85, Sidny Cabral 93 Subs used: Guilherme Montóia 57 (Otávio), Robinho 67 (Jorge Meireles), Ianis Stoica 67 (Marcus), João Gastão 74 (Jefferson Encada), Rodrigo Pinho 74 (Paulo Moreira) Rio Ave (0) 2 Scorers: André Luiz 50, M. Vrousai 71 Yellow card: Aguilera 10, Panzo 74, Miszta 75, Athanasiou 85, Pohlmann 85 Subs used: Liavas 46 (Petrasso), Pohlmann 46 (Aguilera), Papakanellos 67 (Ņpikić), Marc Gual 82 (Clayton), Lomboto 90 (André Luiz) Referee: Luís Miguel Branco Godinho ……………………………………………………….. Benfica in play Arouca ……………………………………………………….. Sunday, October 26 fixtures (WET/GMT) Estoril v Nacional (1530) Famalicão v Vitória Guimarães (1530) Tondela v Sporting CP (1800) Sporting Braga v Casa Pia (2030) Monday, October 27 fixtures (WET/GMT) Moreirense v Porto (2015)

