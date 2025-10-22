LIVE TV
child killed Daniel Naroditsky death us Jeffrey Epstein delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games china
Home > World > UPDATE 6-NBA Standings

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 22, 2025 12:53:26 IST

Oct 22 (Stats Perform) – Standings from the NBA games on Tuesday Eastern Conference Atlantic Division W L PCT GB 1. Boston Celtics 0 0 1. Brooklyn Nets 0 0 1. New York Knicks 0 0 1. Philadelphia 76ers 0 0 1. Toronto Raptors 0 0 Central Division W L PCT GB 1. Chicago Bulls 0 0 1. Cleveland Cavaliers 0 0 1. Detroit Pistons 0 0 1. Indiana Pacers 0 0 1. Milwaukee Bucks 0 0 Southeast Division W L PCT GB 1. Atlanta Hawks 0 0 1. Charlotte Hornets 0 0 1. Miami Heat 0 0 1. Orlando Magic 0 0 1. Washington Wizards 0 0 Western Conference Pacific Division W L PCT GB 1. Golden State Warriors 1 0 1.000 — 2. Los Angeles Lakers 0 1 .000 1 3. Los Angeles Clippers 0 0 3. Phoenix Suns 0 0 3. Sacramento Kings 0 0 Southwest Division W L PCT GB 1. Houston Rockets 0 1 .000 0 1/2 2. Dallas Mavericks 0 0 2. Memphis Grizzlies 0 0 2. New Orleans Pelicans 0 0 2. San Antonio Spurs 0 0 Northwest Division W L PCT GB 1. Oklahoma City Thunder 1 0 1.000 — 2. Denver Nuggets 0 0 2. Minnesota Timberwolves 0 0 2. Portland Trail Blazers 0 0 2. Utah Jazz 0 0 Wednesday, October 22 schedules (EST/GMT) Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks (2300/2300) Miami Heat at Orlando Magic (2300/2300) Brooklyn Nets at Charlotte Hornets (2300/2300) Toronto Raptors at Atlanta Hawks (2330/2330) Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics (2330/2330) Detroit Pistons at Chicago Bulls (0000/0000) New Orleans Pelicans at Memphis Grizzlies (0000/0000) Washington Wizards at Milwaukee Bucks (0000/0000) Los Angeles Clippers at Utah Jazz (0100/0100) San Antonio Spurs at Dallas Mavericks (0130/0130) Minnesota Timberwolves at Portland Trail Blazers (0200/0200) Sacramento Kings at Phoenix Suns (0200/0200) Thursday, October 23 schedules (EST/GMT) Oklahoma City Thunder at Indiana Pacers (2330/2330) Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors (0200/0200) Friday, October 24 schedules (EST/GMT) Atlanta Hawks at Orlando Magic (2300/2300) Boston Celtics at New York Knicks (2330/2330) Cleveland Cavaliers at Brooklyn Nets (2330/2330) Milwaukee Bucks at Toronto Raptors (2330/2330) Detroit Pistons at Houston Rockets (0000/0000) Miami Heat at Memphis Grizzlies (0000/0000) San Antonio Spurs at New Orleans Pelicans (0000/0000) Washington Wizards at Dallas Mavericks (0030/0030) Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers (0200/0200) Utah Jazz at Sacramento Kings (0200/0200) Golden State Warriors at Portland Trail Blazers (0200/0200) Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Clippers (0230/0230) Saturday, October 25 schedules (EST/GMT) Chicago Bulls at Orlando Magic (2300/2300) Oklahoma City Thunder at Atlanta Hawks (2330/2330) Charlotte Hornets at Philadelphia 76ers (2330/2330) Indiana Pacers at Memphis Grizzlies (0000/0000) Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets (0100/0100) Sunday, October 26 schedules (EST/GMT) Brooklyn Nets at San Antonio Spurs (1800/1800) Boston Celtics at Detroit Pistons (1930/1930) Charlotte Hornets at Washington Wizards (2200/2200) Milwaukee Bucks at Cleveland Cavaliers (2200/2200) New York Knicks at Miami Heat (2200/2200) Indiana Pacers at Minnesota Timberwolves (2300/2300) Toronto Raptors at Dallas Mavericks (2330/2330) Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Clippers (0100/0100) Los Angeles Lakers at Sacramento Kings (0100/0100)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 22, 2025 12:53 PM IST
