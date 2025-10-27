LIVE TV
Home > World > UPDATE 8-NHL Standings

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 27, 2025 07:48:15 IST

Oct 27 (Stats Perform) – Standings from the NHL games on Sunday Atlantic Division W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Montreal Canadiens 7 3 0 36 30 14 2. Detroit Red Wings 6 3 0 30 29 12 3. Florida Panthers 5 5 0 25 28 10 4. Buffalo Sabres 4 4 1 27 27 9 5. Ottawa Senators 4 4 1 31 35 9 6. Toronto Maple Leafs 4 4 1 31 33 9 7. Tampa Bay Lightning 3 4 2 24 28 8 8. Boston Bruins 4 6 0 32 35 8 Metropolitan Division W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. New Jersey Devils 8 1 0 35 22 16 2. Pittsburgh Penguins 6 2 1 32 24 13 3. Carolina Hurricanes 6 2 0 31 22 12 4. Washington Capitals 6 3 0 27 21 12 5. New York Islanders 4 3 1 30 28 9 6. Philadelphia Flyers 4 3 1 23 21 9 7. Columbus Blue Jackets 4 4 0 25 25 8 8. New York Rangers 3 4 2 21 21 8 Central Division W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Utah Mammoth 8 2 0 37 24 16 2. Colorado Avalanche 5 1 4 33 26 14 3. Winnipeg Jets 6 3 0 30 22 12 4. Dallas Stars 5 3 1 28 30 11 5. Chicago Blackhawks 4 3 2 26 23 10 6. Nashville Predators 4 4 2 26 32 10 7. Minnesota Wild 3 5 2 28 39 8 8. St. Louis Blues 3 4 1 24 33 7 Pacific Division W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Vegas Golden Knights 5 1 3 31 25 13 2. Seattle Kraken 5 2 2 25 25 12 3. Los Angeles Kings 4 3 3 29 33 11 4. Anaheim Ducks 4 3 1 29 29 9 5. Edmonton Oilers 4 4 1 26 28 9 6. Vancouver Canucks 4 5 0 25 28 8 7. San Jose Sharks 2 5 2 29 42 6 8. Calgary Flames 1 7 1 16 34 3 Monday, October 27 schedules (EST/GMT) St. Louis Blues at Pittsburgh Penguins (2300/2300) Boston Bruins at Ottawa Senators (2330/2330) Tuesday, October 28 schedules (EST/GMT) Pittsburgh Penguins at Philadelphia Flyers (2200/2200) Calgary Flames at Toronto Maple Leafs (2200/2200) Vegas Golden Knights at Carolina Hurricanes (2230/2230) Columbus Blue Jackets at Buffalo Sabres (2245/2245) Anaheim Ducks at Florida Panthers (2300/2300) New York Islanders at Boston Bruins (2315/2315) Tampa Bay Lightning at Nashville Predators (2345/2345) Winnipeg Jets at Minnesota Wild (0000/0000) Detroit Red Wings at St. Louis Blues (0015/0015) Washington Capitals at Dallas Stars (0030/0030) Ottawa Senators at Chicago Blackhawks (0045/0045) New Jersey Devils at Colorado Avalanche (0100/0100) Utah Mammoth at Edmonton Oilers (0130/0130) New York Rangers at Vancouver Canucks (0200/0200) Montreal Canadiens at Seattle Kraken (0230/0230) Los Angeles Kings at San Jose Sharks (0300/0300) Wednesday, October 29 schedules (EST/GMT) Toronto Maple Leafs at Columbus Blue Jackets (2330/2330) Thursday, October 30 schedules (EST/GMT) Buffalo Sabres at Boston Bruins (2300/2300) Calgary Flames at Ottawa Senators (2300/2300) Nashville Predators at Philadelphia Flyers (2300/2300) Dallas Stars at Tampa Bay Lightning (2300/2300) New York Islanders at Carolina Hurricanes (2330/2330) Pittsburgh Penguins at Minnesota Wild (0000/0000) Vancouver Canucks at St. Louis Blues (0000/0000) Chicago Blackhawks at Winnipeg Jets (0000/0000) New York Rangers at Edmonton Oilers (0100/0100) New Jersey Devils at San Jose Sharks (0200/0200) Detroit Red Wings at Los Angeles Kings (0230/0230) Friday, October 31 schedules (EST/GMT) Colorado Avalanche at Vegas Golden Knights (2000/2000) New York Islanders at Washington Capitals (2300/2300) Detroit Red Wings at Anaheim Ducks (0200/0200)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 27, 2025 7:48 AM IST
