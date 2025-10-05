UPDATE 9-MLS Results

Oct 5 (OPTA) – Results and fixtures for the MLS on Saturday (start times are EST) DC United (0) 0 Charlotte (1) 1 Montréal (1) 1 Nashville SC (0) 1 Dallas (2) 2 LA Galaxy (1) 1 Inter Miami (2) 4 New England (0) 1 New York RB (0) 0 Cincinnati (1) 1 Orlando City (1) 1 Columbus Crew (1) 1 Philadelphia Union (1) 1 New York City (0) 0 Austin (1) 1 St. Louis City (2) 3 Chicago Fire v Toronto in play Houston Dynamo v San Diego in play Minnesota United (1) 3 Sporting KC (0) 0 Real Salt Lake v Colorado Rapids in play Seattle Sounders v Portland Timbers (02:30) Monday, October 6 fixtures (EST/GMT) Los Angeles v Atlanta United (0100) Thursday, October 9 fixtures (EST/GMT) Los Angeles v Toronto (0230)

