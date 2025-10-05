LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
End Of An Era FASTag syria business news End Of An Era FASTag syria business news End Of An Era FASTag syria business news End Of An Era FASTag syria business news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
End Of An Era FASTag syria business news End Of An Era FASTag syria business news End Of An Era FASTag syria business news End Of An Era FASTag syria business news
LIVE TV
Home > World > UPDATE 9-MLS Results

UPDATE 9-MLS Results

UPDATE 9-MLS Results

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 5, 2025 08:08:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UPDATE 9-MLS Results

Oct 5 (OPTA) – Results and fixtures for the MLS on Saturday (start times are EST) DC United (0) 0 Charlotte (1) 1 Montréal (1) 1 Nashville SC (0) 1 Dallas (2) 2 LA Galaxy (1) 1 Inter Miami (2) 4 New England (0) 1 New York RB (0) 0 Cincinnati (1) 1 Orlando City (1) 1 Columbus Crew (1) 1 Philadelphia Union (1) 1 New York City (0) 0 Austin (1) 1 St. Louis City (2) 3 Chicago Fire v Toronto in play Houston Dynamo v San Diego in play Minnesota United (1) 3 Sporting KC (0) 0 Real Salt Lake v Colorado Rapids in play Seattle Sounders v Portland Timbers (02:30) Monday, October 6 fixtures (EST/GMT) Los Angeles v Atlanta United (0100) Thursday, October 9 fixtures (EST/GMT) Los Angeles v Toronto (0230)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 5, 2025 8:08 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

This Habit Of Barron And Melania Annoys Donald Trump, All You Need To Know
Unrest In Georgia As Protesters Try To Breach Tbilisi Presidential Palace, Clash With Police: What Exactly Happened
Gaza Ceasefire Talks: Donald Trump Sends Kushner, Witkoff To Egypt, All You Need To Know
Nobel Prize 2025: Check Full Schedule, Timings, And Where To Watch Live
Syria To Hold First Parliamentary Elections Since Bashar al-Assad’s Fall: What To Expect

LATEST NEWS

DA Hike, CGHS Rates Revision In 15 Years: How Central Government Employees Are Getting An Early Diwali Bonus?
Foxconn third-quarter revenue hits record, misses market forecast
Spark Your Diwali 2025 Invites With Google Gemini AI Festive Prompt Inside!
Darjeeling Landslide Tragedy: Heavy Rains Cause Casualties; PM Modi and State Government Promise Swift Rescue and Relief Efforts
Skywatchers Rejoice! The October Supermoon 2025 Shines On October 6, Here’s When To Watch
IND W vs PAK W: Harmanpreet Kaur Refuses To Shake Hands With Fatima Sana During India vs Pakistan Toss
Rome calls on US to reconsider extra tariff on pasta imports
Meta AI Will Read Your Chats To Shape Ads & Content: Starting December 2025
How Many Foreign Voters Were Found In Bihar During The SIR Verification? Here’s What The Chief Election Commission Officer Answered
Diwali Travel Boom 2025: Record Bookings, Rising Fares And Top Destinations
UPDATE 9-MLS Results

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UPDATE 9-MLS Results

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UPDATE 9-MLS Results
UPDATE 9-MLS Results
UPDATE 9-MLS Results
UPDATE 9-MLS Results

QUICK LINKS