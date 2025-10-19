UPDATE 9-Premier League Summaries

LIVE TV
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 19, 2025 05:05:45 IST

Oct 18 (OPTA) – Summaries for the Premier League on Saturday (start times are BST) Nottingham Forest (0) 0 Yellow card: Morato 41, Sangaré 80 Subs used: Igor Jesus 46 (Awoniyi), Hudson-Odoi 53 (Douglas Luiz), Wood 74 (Zinchenko), Savona 74 (Murillo) Chelsea (0) 3 Scorers: J. Acheampong 49, Pedro Neto 52, R. James 84 Yellow card: Gusto 54, Gusto 87 (2nd), Estêvão 89, Robert Sánchez 94 Subs used: Caicedo 46 (Lavia), Gittens 46 (Garnacho), Marc Guiu 46 (Andrey Santos), Estêvão 78 (Pedro Neto), Adarabioyo 81 (Acheampong) Attendance: 30495 Referee: Chris Kavanagh ……………………………………………………….. Brighton & Hove Albion (1) 2 Scorers: D. Welbeck 41, D. Welbeck 84 Subs used: De Cuyper 36 (Gómez), Milner 71 (Baleba), Tzimas 71 (Rutter), Coppola 89 (Minteh), Kostoulas 90 (Welbeck) Newcastle United (0) 1 Scorers: N. Woltemade 76 Yellow card: Burn 97 Subs used: Miley 46 (Joelinton), Murphy 46 (Elanga), Barnes 70 (Gordon), Ramsey 70 (Tonali), Osula 86 (Bruno Guimarães) Attendance: 31620 Referee: Craig Pawson ……………………………………………………….. Burnley (1) 2 Scorers: L. Ugochukwu 18, L. Tchaouna 68 Yellow card: Anthony 52, Mejbri 92 Subs used: Tchaouna 58 (Bruun Larsen), Laurent 77 (Flemming), Mejbri 83 (Ugochukwu), Barnes 83 (Anthony) Leeds United (0) 0 Yellow card: Struijk 92 Subs used: James 66 (Aaronson), Nmecha 66 (Harrison), Piroe 73 (Stach), Tanaka 81 (Ampadu) Attendance: 21646 Referee: Tim Robinson ……………………………………………………….. Crystal Palace (0) 3 Scorers: J. Mateta 64, J. Mateta 69, J. Mateta 90+7pen Yellow card: Yeremy Pino 62 Subs used: Nketiah 64 (Yeremy Pino) AFC Bournemouth (2) 3 Scorers: E. Kroupi 7, E. Kroupi 38, R. Christie 89 Yellow card: Semenyo 2, Adams 40, Senesi 51, Christie 90 Subs used: Christie 67 (Scott), Hill 75 (Álex Jiménez), Adli 75 (Kroupi), Gannon-Doak 76 (Kluivert), Cook 91 (Tavernier) Attendance: 25125 Referee: Jarred Gillett ……………………………………………………….. Manchester City (0) 2 Scorers: E. Haaland 58, E. Haaland 63 Subs used: Bobb 59 (Doku), Bernardo Silva 59 (Reijnders), Lewis 85 (O'Reilly), Cherki 85 (Savinho), Kovačić 86 (Nico González) Everton (0) 0 Yellow card: Garner 39, Dibling 96 Subs used: Iroegbunam 70 (Gueye), Röhl 70 (Alcaraz), Barry 75 (Beto), McNeil 86 (Dewsbury-Hall), Dibling 86 (Ndiaye) Referee: Tony Harrington ……………………………………………………….. Sunderland (1) 2 Scorers: N. Mukiele 16, L. Krejčí 90+2og Subs used: Talbi 63 (Traoré), Geertruida 76 (Rigg), Eliezer Mayenda 76 (Isidor), Neil 95 (Sadiki) Wolverhampton Wanderers (0) 0 Subs used: Hoever 67 (Doherty), Fer López 76 (João Gomes), Arokodare 76 (Rodrigo Gomes), Tchatchoua 77 (Arias) Attendance: 46578 Referee: Robert Jones ……………………………………………………….. Fulham (0) 0 Subs used: Diop 42 (Andersen), Kevin 63 (King), Smith Rowe 64 (Cairney), Bassey 82 (Jorge Cuenca), Adama Traoré 82 (Wilson) Arsenal (0) 1 Scorers: L. Trossard 58 Subs used: Mikel Merino 62 (Eze), Gabriel Martinelli 81 (Trossard), Nørgaard 96 (Gyökeres) Attendance: 27736 Referee: Anthony Taylor ……………………………………………………….. Sunday, October 19 fixtures (BST/GMT) Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa (1300) Liverpool v Manchester United (1530) Monday, October 20 fixtures (BST/GMT) West Ham United v Brentford (1900)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 19, 2025 5:05 AM IST
