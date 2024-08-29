US and Chinese Officials Set to Conclude Key Talks

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan wrapped up three days of critical discussions in Beijing on Thursday, aiming to ease escalating tensions between the United States and China. The talks included a significant meeting with General Zhang Youxia, Vice Chairman of China’s Central Military Commission (CMC), which oversees the country’s military affairs.

Significance of the Meeting

The meeting between Sullivan and General Zhang was notable for several reasons. It marked the first time Zhang had engaged with a Biden administration official, and it was the first meeting between a senior U.S. official and a vice chair of the CMC since 2018. “Your request for having this meeting with me demonstrates the value the U.S. government puts on military security and our military-to-military relationship,” Zhang remarked during the session at the People’s Liberation Army headquarters.

Sullivan described the encounter as a “rare” opportunity, emphasizing the importance of managing U.S.-China relations responsibly to prevent competition from escalating into conflict or confrontation. “Given the state of the world and the need for us to responsibly manage U.S.-China relations, I think it’s a very important meeting,” Sullivan said.

Key Topics and Progress

During the talks, both Sullivan and Zhang discussed enhancing military-to-military communications. The two sides agreed on the need for theatre-level commanders to establish direct telephone lines, a step that the U.S. has advocated for amidst rising regional deployments.

The White House highlighted that Sullivan also addressed crucial issues such as stability across the Taiwan Strait and the freedom of navigation in the South China Sea, a key trade route. Concerns were also raised about China’s support for Russia’s defense sector.

Dialogue with China’s Top Diplomat

On Wednesday, Sullivan had a separate extended discussion with China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi. The talks were aimed at de-escalating tensions and preparing for a potential meeting between President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping. The agenda covered a wide range of topics including the Middle East, Ukraine, Chinese territorial claims, and trade disputes.

Wang Yi stressed the importance of treating each other as equals for the smooth development of China-U.S. interactions. “The key to the smooth development of China-U.S. interaction lies in treating each other as equals,” Wang told Sullivan, according to state broadcaster CCTV. The White House described the discussions as candid, substantive, and constructive.

Future Diplomatic Challenges

In the final months of his presidency, Biden has emphasized direct diplomacy to manage relations with China. U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate in the upcoming November election, is expected to continue a similar approach if elected.

However, critics aligned with former President Donald Trump argue that this approach may be too lenient given China’s increasingly assertive foreign policy. The U.S. is also seeking more action from China to prevent the production of chemicals used to make fentanyl, which is a leading cause of drug overdoses in the U.S. Additionally, discussions are anticipated on safety standards for artificial intelligence.

Beijing’s Stance on Trade and Sovereignty

Beijing is expected to express its dissatisfaction with U.S. tariffs on manufactured goods and export controls affecting Chinese chip makers. The Chinese government will also likely continue to assert its claims of sovereignty over Taiwan, which remains a significant point of contention in U.S.-China relations.