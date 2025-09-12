LIVE TV
Home > World > US Attorney files plea for FDR data of crashed AI-171, claims possible water leak lead to short circuit

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 12, 2025 11:50:07 IST

Washington DC [US], September 12 (ANI): The lead US attorney, Mike Andrews, representing a majority of the families affected by the tragic AI171 plane crash, had filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request seeking access to flight data recorder (FDR) information from the ill-fated flight, claiming new evidence that supports a water leak-induced short circuit theory as the cause of the crash and not pilot error.

Andrews has formally requested the FDR or black box data from relevant US authorities, arguing his available evidence increasingly suggests that a water leak from the aircraft’s potable water system may have triggered an electrical short circuit, leading to critical system failures on board AI171.

He claimed that this short circuit could have caused the fuel control switches to shut down automatically, resulting in a catastrophic loss of propulsion, and not due to any error by the flight crew.

Andrews backed his claims by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) airworthiness directive (AD) for certain Boeing models such as 787-8, 787-9, and 787-10 aeroplanes. The Air India plane which was involved in the crash on June 12 in Ahmedabad was a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, one mentioned in the FAA’s directive.

The AD issued on May 14 warns about such issues based on multiple reports of water leakage from improperly installed waterline couplings, leading to moisture entering the electronics equipment (EE) bays, a critical area housing flight control systems and avionics.

“The FAA is adopting a new airworthiness directive (AD) for certain The Boeing Company Model 787-8, 787-9, and 787-10 airplanes. This AD was prompted by reports of water leakage from the potable water system due to improperly installed waterline couplings, and water leaking into the electronics equipment (EE) bays from above the floor in the main cabin, resulting in water on the equipment in the EE bays,” the summary of the AD noted.

According to the FAA, such leaks “could cause the equipment in the EE bays to become wet, resulting in an electrical short and potential loss of system functions essential for safe flight.”

The directive specifically mandates inspections of aircraft seat tracks above the EE bays for missing or deteriorated sealant, moisture barrier tape, or tape dams, all designed to prevent water intrusion.

“This AD requires an inspection of seat tracks above the EE bays for missing, damaged, or deteriorated sealant, moisture barrier tape, or tape dams, as applicable, and applicable on-condition actions. The FAA is issuing this AD to address the unsafe condition on these products,” it added.

On June 12, Air India flight AI171, crashed shortly after it took off from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, killing 260 people, including 229 passengers, 12 crew members, and 19 people on the ground.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) of India later released the preliminary report into the tragic crash, outlining the harrowing sequence of events that unfolded within 90 seconds of takeoff. It noted that both engines of the aircraft shut down unexpectedly during the initial climb, leading to a catastrophic loss of thrust and rapid descent.

The crash represents one of the deadliest aviation accidents in India in recent history. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: ai171-crashair india’black boxfaa-directivefdr-datafoia-requestmike-andrewsshort-circuitwater-leak-theory

