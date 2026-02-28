LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anthropic approved voters banknotes did neil sedaka die Epstein files Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas Anthropic approved voters banknotes did neil sedaka die Epstein files Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas Anthropic approved voters banknotes did neil sedaka die Epstein files Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas Anthropic approved voters banknotes did neil sedaka die Epstein files Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anthropic approved voters banknotes did neil sedaka die Epstein files Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas Anthropic approved voters banknotes did neil sedaka die Epstein files Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas Anthropic approved voters banknotes did neil sedaka die Epstein files Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas Anthropic approved voters banknotes did neil sedaka die Epstein files Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas
LIVE TV
Home > World > Trump Praises Shehbaz Sharif, Backs Pakistan’s ‘Right to Defend Itself’ Against Afghanistan’s Taliban as ‘Open War’ Escalates

Trump Praises Shehbaz Sharif, Backs Pakistan’s ‘Right to Defend Itself’ Against Afghanistan’s Taliban as ‘Open War’ Escalates

The United States on Friday expressed support for what it called Pakistan's "right to defend itself" against attacks from Afghanistan's Taliban rulers after Islamabad said earlier in the day that the neighboring countries were in "open war."

US Backs Pakistan’s ‘Right to Defend Itself’ Against Afghanistan’s Taliban. Photos: X
US Backs Pakistan’s ‘Right to Defend Itself’ Against Afghanistan’s Taliban. Photos: X

Published By: NEWSX WEB DESK
Last updated: February 28, 2026 09:53:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Trump Praises Shehbaz Sharif, Backs Pakistan’s ‘Right to Defend Itself’ Against Afghanistan’s Taliban as ‘Open War’ Escalates

 The United States on Friday expressed support for what it called Pakistan‘s “right to defend itself” against attacks from Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers after Islamabad said earlier in the day that the neighboring countries were in “open war.”

Amid the escalating tensions and cross-border clashes, many Pakistanis have called for dialogue and diplomatic engagement to prevent further bloodshed. Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers had said on Friday they were willing to negotiate after Pakistan bombed their forces in major cities.

“The United States supports Pakistan‘s right to defend itself against attacks from the Taliban, a Specially Designated Global Terrorist group,” a State Department spokesperson said in an emailed statement. U.S. diplomat Allison Hooker said on X that she spoke on Friday with Pakistan Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch.

You Might Be Interested In



Nuclear-Armed Pakistan Faces Guerrilla-Hardened Taliban

Pakistan is nuclear-armed, and its military capabilities are vastly superior to Afghanistan’s. However, the Taliban are adept at guerrilla warfare, hardened by decades of fighting with U.S.-led forces, before returning to power in 2021 when Washington withdrew chaotically.

Pakistan is a major non-NATO ally of Washington. The U.S. considers the Afghan Taliban to be a “terrorist” group.

How Pakistan-Taliban Conflict Spiraled Into ‘Open War’?

The latest violence erupted after Pakistan‘s airstrikes on Afghan territory last weekend triggered Afghan retaliatory attacks along the border on Thursday, escalating long‑simmering tensions over Pakistan‘s claim that Afghanistan shelters Pakistani Taliban militants. Afghanistan denies this and argues Pakistan is deflecting blame for its own security failures.

The State Department spokesperson said Washington was aware of the escalation in tensions and “outbreak of fighting between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban,” adding the U.S. was “saddened by the loss of life.”

Both sides reported heavy losses in the fighting, which Pakistan‘s Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said amounted to an “open war”.

“The Taliban have consistently failed to uphold their counterterrorism commitments,” the State Department said, adding that “terrorist groups use Afghanistan as a launching pad for their heinous attacks.”

(Inputs from Reuters)

First published on: Feb 28, 2026 9:45 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: News on pakistan and afghanistan warpakistanPakistan - Afghanistan Warpakistan and afghanistan warshehbaz sharifftrumpusus on pakistan and afghanistan war

RELATED News

Trump vs Anthropic: Inside the AI Power Clash Between US President And Dario Amodei Over Pentagon Control And Autonomous Weapons — What Really Happened?

Tragedy In The Skies: Bolivian Air Force Plane with New Banknotes Crashes In El Alto, 15 Dead, 30 Injured

Trump Orders Federal Agencies To Stop Using Anthropic AI ‘Immediately’ After Pentagon Clash, Calls Company ‘Radical Left’

Why Is ‘Epstein Clicker’ Trending After ‘Five Nights At Epstein’s’? New Viral Video Game Raises Serious Questions About Online Safety For Children

Trump Hints At ‘Friendly Takeover’ Of Cuba, Claims Island Nation Has ‘No Money, No Oil And No Food’

LATEST NEWS

IIM Lucknow, TimesPro invite applications for the 10th intake of the Chief Strategy Officers Programme

Trump Praises Shehbaz Sharif, Backs Pakistan’s ‘Right to Defend Itself’ Against Afghanistan’s Taliban as ‘Open War’ Escalates

Stars Shine with Dance and Comedy at Mumbai’s First “True Vertical Awards”

India’s Foundry Industry To Reach USD 42.5 Bn. By 2029: Bharat Foundry 360° Insight 2025 – 2047 Report

How International Finance Qualifications Are Influencing Career Mobility

TANISHQ REOPENS NEWLY RENOVATED ANDHERI STORE WITH DIAMOND EXPERTISE CENTRE AND EXPANDED RETAIL FORMAT

Ranji Trophy Final: J&K CM Omar Abdullah Reaches Hubballi to Cheer Team Ahead of Historic First Title Bid

RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd. Enters in to LOI with Primarc Projects for INR 73 Cr Contract for Proposed Project

LaundryMate Launches ‘LaundryMate Sprint’, India’s First 4-Hour Laundry and Dry Cleaning Delivery Service

Pradosh Vrat 2026: February 28 Or March 1? Know The Exact Date, Auspicious Timings And Complete Puja Rituals Inside

Trump Praises Shehbaz Sharif, Backs Pakistan’s ‘Right to Defend Itself’ Against Afghanistan’s Taliban as ‘Open War’ Escalates

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Trump Praises Shehbaz Sharif, Backs Pakistan’s ‘Right to Defend Itself’ Against Afghanistan’s Taliban as ‘Open War’ Escalates

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Trump Praises Shehbaz Sharif, Backs Pakistan’s ‘Right to Defend Itself’ Against Afghanistan’s Taliban as ‘Open War’ Escalates
Trump Praises Shehbaz Sharif, Backs Pakistan’s ‘Right to Defend Itself’ Against Afghanistan’s Taliban as ‘Open War’ Escalates
Trump Praises Shehbaz Sharif, Backs Pakistan’s ‘Right to Defend Itself’ Against Afghanistan’s Taliban as ‘Open War’ Escalates
Trump Praises Shehbaz Sharif, Backs Pakistan’s ‘Right to Defend Itself’ Against Afghanistan’s Taliban as ‘Open War’ Escalates

QUICK LINKS