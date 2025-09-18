US: BAPS Sanstha welcomes decision on closure of investigation, creation of Swaminarayan Akshardham
US: BAPS Sanstha welcomes decision on closure of investigation, creation of Swaminarayan Akshardham

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 18, 2025 21:17:08 IST

New Jersey [US], September 18 (ANI): The BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha in the United States welcomed the decision by the United States Department of Justice and the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey to close their investigation of BAPS and the creation of BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham, an official statement by BAPS Sanstha noted on Thursday.

“The United States Government’s decision to end this investigation sends a clear and powerful message in support of what our organization has maintained from the outset: that BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham–a place of peace, service, and devotion–was built through the love, dedication, and volunteer service of thousands of devotees from all walks of life”, the statement said.

It further highlighted how the Hindu community in the United States represents a comparatively newer faith tradition in this country.

“Yet the fact that our community came together to create such a landmark is a testament to the values that make America great. BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham stands as an enduring symbol of how the community has become an integral part of the fabric of the United States.”

BAPS noted in the official statement how its spiritual teachings have long emphasised that in the face of adversity, one must maintain faith and respond with cooperation, humility, and a commitment to truth and understanding. “As our scriptures have guided us for thousands of years, “Satyameva Jayate” or “truth will always prevail.”

“This period has been challenging for our fellowship, but with the grace of Bhagwan Swaminarayan and the blessings of our spiritual leader, Mahant Swami Maharaj, we emerge with renewed strength and deepened faith–in God and in the enduring spirit of this nation,” it said.

It concluded by warmly inviting all to visit BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham and experience the art, traditions, devotion, and spirit of service that imbue every corner of the sacred space and said that it prayed for the continued well-being and betterment of all. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

US: BAPS Sanstha welcomes decision on closure of investigation, creation of Swaminarayan Akshardham

US: BAPS Sanstha welcomes decision on closure of investigation, creation of Swaminarayan Akshardham
US: BAPS Sanstha welcomes decision on closure of investigation, creation of Swaminarayan Akshardham
US: BAPS Sanstha welcomes decision on closure of investigation, creation of Swaminarayan Akshardham
US: BAPS Sanstha welcomes decision on closure of investigation, creation of Swaminarayan Akshardham

