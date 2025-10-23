LIVE TV
US crude futures up $1.3 after US sanctions Russia's Rosneft, Lukoil and says more to come

US crude futures up $1.3 after US sanctions Russia's Rosneft, Lukoil and says more to come
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 23, 2025 03:40:16 IST

US crude futures up $1.3 after US sanctions Russia's Rosneft, Lukoil and says more to come

TOKYO, Oct 23 (Reuters) – U.S. crude futures rose $1.3 to $59.81 per barrel in early trade on Thursday after the United States imposed sanctions on major Russian oil companies Rosneft and Lukoil. The U.S. said it was also prepared to take further action as it called on Moscow to immediately agree to a ceasefire in Russia's war in Ukraine. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Chris Reese)

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 3:40 AM IST
US crude futures up $1.3 after US sanctions Russia's Rosneft, Lukoil and says more to come

