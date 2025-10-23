US crude futures up $1.3 after US sanctions Russia's Rosneft, Lukoil and says more to come

TOKYO, Oct 23 (Reuters) – U.S. crude futures rose $1.3 to $59.81 per barrel in early trade on Thursday after the United States imposed sanctions on major Russian oil companies Rosneft and Lukoil. The U.S. said it was also prepared to take further action as it called on Moscow to immediately agree to a ceasefire in Russia's war in Ukraine. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Chris Reese)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)