Home > World > US Disappointed By India’s Russian Oil Imports: White House Economic Advisor

US Disappointed By India’s Russian Oil Imports: White House Economic Advisor

White House economic advisor says Trump administration is “disappointed” with India’s crude purchases from Moscow, even as Washington hopes for positive movement in bilateral relations.

White House Economic Advisor Kevin Hassett (Image Credit - ANI via Reuters)
White House Economic Advisor Kevin Hassett (Image Credit - ANI via Reuters)

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: September 5, 2025 22:59:51 IST

The United States voiced concern over India’s continued imports of Russian crude oil, with White House Economic Advisor Kevin Hassett saying President Donald Trump and his trade team are “disappointed” by New Delhi’s purchases.

While speaking with ANI, Hassett said, “I think that the trade team and the President are disappointed that India continues to fund Russia’s Ukraine war… Hopefully, it’s a democratic issue, and we’ll have positive developments.”

His comments came after Trump posted on X, “Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!”

India Rejects US ‘Targeting’ Over Energy Trade

Washington has accused India of profiting from discounted Russian oil, while New Delhi maintains it is being unfairly singled out.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) last month called US tariffs “unjustified and unreasonable,” stressing India’s right to safeguard its national interests and economic security.

On September 27, Washington’s 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods came into effect. The Trump administration had earlier imposed a 25 per cent levy last month and then doubled it as a penalty for India’s oil purchases from Russia.

Amid the escalating trade tensions, Hassett said semiconductor tariff proposals will soon be presented to the US President, with possible exemptions for firms that commit to investing in America.

Turning to domestic matters, Hassett described the latest jobs report as “disappointing,” but insisted the broader US economy remains strong.

“Capital spending is growing at about 8 per cent in the first half of the year and accelerating in the third quarter, with GDP projected at around 3 per cent,” he said, adding, “Inflation is low, growth is solid, and income growth is solid as well. The only soft spot has been job numbers over the last few months.” (Inputs from ANI)

