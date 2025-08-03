US Envoy Steve Witkoff To Visit Moscow For Ukraine Talks, Says ‘Hoping For A Breakthrough’

Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy, is set to visit Moscow on Sunday in a bid to secure a breakthrough in negotiations over the Ukrainian conflict, RT reported, citing US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker.

“I’m hoping he can have a breakthrough,” Whitaker told WHO 13 News, referring to Witkoff’s upcoming visit to Russia, according to RT. The special envoy has previously held several meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin during earlier diplomatic efforts.

Trump has also announced Witkoff’s planned visit to Russia, though no specific timeline was given, RT reported.

Whitaker further stated that the US intends to sell weapons to NATO allies, who would then provide them to Ukraine to facilitate dialogue between Moscow and Kyiv. “I’m hoping that by the United States leaning in, selling our weapons to our NATO allies, that that will lead the Russians back to the negotiating table and actually get to a ceasefire here,” he said, as per RT.

Earlier this week, Trump reduced his original 50-day window for Russia and Ukraine to strike a peace deal to just ten days, warning that failure to comply could result in sweeping penalties. These may include 100% tariffs and secondary sanctions targeting Russia’s trade partners, RT reported.

The acting US envoy to the UN, John Kelley, also confirmed that Trump expects a ceasefire by August 8, amid growing frustration from the President over Moscow’s stance, according to RT.

This development comes as United States special envoy to Middle East Steve Witkoff arrived at a US-backed food aid site in Gaza on Friday, amid an escalating starvation crisis in the enclave, CNN reported.

An Israeli source confirmed to CNN that Witkoff reached the controversial aid facility operated by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GFH).

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, addressing reporters on Thursday, said Witkoff and US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee were scheduled to visit Gaza “to inspect the current distribution sites and secure a plan to deliver more food and meet with local Gazans to hear firsthand about this dire situation on the ground.”

Leavitt also said that Witkoff and Huckabee would “brief the president immediately after their visit to approve a final plan for food and aid distribution into the region,” adding, “the White House will provide more details once that plan is approved and agreed on by the president of the United States,” CNN reported.

According to CNN, this marks Witkoff’s second visit to Gaza. His first came shortly after Donald Trump assumed office in January, making him the first US official in over a decade to set foot in the enclave.

The visit comes as the United States has recalled its negotiating team from Doha, where talks aimed at securing a Gaza ceasefire were underway, CNN reported. US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said Hamas’ latest response “clearly shows a lack of desire to reach a ceasefire.”

Posting on X, Witkoff said the US “will now consider alternative options to bring the hostages home and try to create a more stable environment for the people of Gaza,” without specifying what those options might be, CNN noted.

(With inputs from ANI)

