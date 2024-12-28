Home
Saturday, December 28, 2024
we-woman

US Homelessness Increased By 18% Between 2023 And 2024; New Data

The U.S. is grappling with a stark rise in homelessness, as revealed in HUD's 2024 report, which shows an 18% increase from the previous year. On a single night in January, over 770,000 people were without shelter, underscoring a growing crisis affecting families, children, and marginalized communities.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has released its 2024 Annual Homelessness Assessment Report, revealing a concerning rise in the number of unhoused individuals across the country. According to the report, homelessness increased by 18% from 2023 to 2024, with more than 770,000 people experiencing homelessness on a single night in January 2024.

Families and Children Most Impacted

One of the most alarming findings of the report is the sharp increase in homelessness among families with children. Nearly 150,000 children were homeless on the survey night—marking a 33% rise compared to the previous year. This surge represents the largest increase in homelessness for any age group.

The report also highlights the impact of migration on family homelessness, which rose by an astonishing 39% nationwide. Several U.S. cities have faced additional pressure on their shelter systems due to the influx of asylum seekers, further compounding the crisis.

US Homelessness: Racial Disparities Persist but Show Slight Improvement

Black Americans remain disproportionately affected, accounting for 32% of the homeless population despite making up only 12% of the total U.S. population. However, this figure reflects a slight improvement from 2023, when Black Americans made up 37% of those experiencing homelessness.

The worsening affordable housing shortage, rising inflation, and stagnant wages have been identified as primary factors driving the crisis. HUD Secretary Adriann Todman emphasized the urgency of addressing these challenges, stating, “No American should face homelessness.”

Veteran Homelessness Declines Amid Broader Crisis

Amid the overall rise, there has been notable progress in reducing veteran homelessness. The report shows an 8% decrease among veterans, attributed to targeted initiatives like the HUD-VASH program, which assisted nearly 90,000 veterans in securing stable housing.

HUD and the Biden administration are implementing measures to address the crisis. This year, HUD added 435,000 rental units to the housing market, while rents have started to stabilize in many areas. The administration also allocated $3.16 billion in grants to help communities expand housing options and provide critical support services.

HUD Secretary Todman reiterated the administration’s commitment to combating the problem, highlighting the importance of comprehensive solutions. “We are working tirelessly to stabilize housing and ensure every American has a safe place to call home,” Todman stated.

