LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Oman FM US Iran Talks benny johnson Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho india Iran-US talks latest news rashmika mandanna Rashmika Mandanna wedding photos ipl punch godrej Oman FM US Iran Talks benny johnson Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho india Iran-US talks latest news rashmika mandanna Rashmika Mandanna wedding photos ipl punch godrej Oman FM US Iran Talks benny johnson Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho india Iran-US talks latest news rashmika mandanna Rashmika Mandanna wedding photos ipl punch godrej Oman FM US Iran Talks benny johnson Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho india Iran-US talks latest news rashmika mandanna Rashmika Mandanna wedding photos ipl punch godrej
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Oman FM US Iran Talks benny johnson Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho india Iran-US talks latest news rashmika mandanna Rashmika Mandanna wedding photos ipl punch godrej Oman FM US Iran Talks benny johnson Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho india Iran-US talks latest news rashmika mandanna Rashmika Mandanna wedding photos ipl punch godrej Oman FM US Iran Talks benny johnson Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho india Iran-US talks latest news rashmika mandanna Rashmika Mandanna wedding photos ipl punch godrej Oman FM US Iran Talks benny johnson Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho india Iran-US talks latest news rashmika mandanna Rashmika Mandanna wedding photos ipl punch godrej
LIVE TV
Home > World > US-Iran Talks Show Momentum As Third Round In Geneva Ends With ‘Significant Progress’; Next Meeting Set For Vienna, Oman’s FM Confirms

US-Iran Talks Show Momentum As Third Round In Geneva Ends With ‘Significant Progress’; Next Meeting Set For Vienna, Oman’s FM Confirms

Past statements by Iranian leaders suggested that a solution is not far off so long as both parties emphasize diplomacy, explaining how fragile and complicated the talks have been.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 27, 2026 01:10:44 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

US-Iran Talks Show Momentum As Third Round In Geneva Ends With ‘Significant Progress’; Next Meeting Set For Vienna, Oman’s FM Confirms

Negotiators on both sides reported that they achieved a lot of ground in the course of Thursday’s session, which was reported by Oman Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi who indicated that both sides made significant progress in the negotiation process that has been dominated by tension in other weeks. 

US-Iran Talks Show Momentum As Third Round In Geneva Ends With ‘Significant Progress’; Next Meeting Set For Vienna, Oman’s FM Confirms

The talks, which were mediated by Oman, featured high ranking participants such as US special envoys and the Iranian foreign ministry officials, and concerned technical and substantive elements of nuclear limits and sanctions relief. Having completed the Geneva round, Albusaidi told us that technical discussions would continue next week in Vienna, indicating that a wave toward a diplomatic solution continued.

Although the Geneva tone is positive, there are still underlying differences on major areas of concern in the nuclear dispute and issues on security in general. Iran has stated its nuclear programs are peaceful and within their mandate as established by international treaties whereas the United States has been adamant that more restraint be placed on the enrichment and further control of enrichment especially on ballistic missiles and local proxies. Past statements by Iranian leaders suggested that a solution is not far off so long as both parties emphasize diplomacy, explaining how fragile and complicated the talks have been. In the background of the negotiations, there is an augmented US military presence in the Middle East which Tehran sees as an aggressive gesture, but this is the larger picture of the two nations’ cold war with each other.

You Might Be Interested In

US-Iran Tensions

Although the developments in Geneva and the scheduled subsequent negotiations in Vienna are like a ray of hope taken with a lot of caution, analysts caution that an agreement will have serious concessions by both Washington and Tehran. The fact that negotiators will now resume will be a balance between diplomacy and strategic tensions in the future of the US-Iran relations and the security of the region. 

Also Read: Afghanistan Launches Retaliatory Strikes On Pakistan Border Positions, Claims 15 Checkpoints Captured And Soldiers Taken Alive; Many Killed

First published on: Feb 27, 2026 1:10 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-2Oman FM US Iran TalksUS Iran negotiationsUS Iran talksUS Iran talks GenevaUS Iran talks Viennaus-iran nuclear talks

RELATED News

Who Is Ellie Aghayeva? Columbia University Student ‘Illegally’ Arrested By ICE After Agents Allegedly Gained Dorm Access Under False Pretenses

Afghanistan Launches Retaliatory Strikes On Pakistan Border Positions, Claims 15 Checkpoints Captured And Soldiers Taken Alive; Many Killed

OnlyFans Model Maria Julissa Breaks Silence Amid Allegations She Led Police To Drug Lord El Mencho’s Hideout, Says ‘I Want To….’

Will US And Iran Reach A Deal? Tehran Says Agreement Possible If ‘Nuclear And Non-Nuclear Issues’ Are Kept Separate

‘I Owe India…’: PM Netanyahu Recounts ‘First Date’ With Wife At Indo-Israel Joint Presser; Which Indian Restaurant Was He Talking About | Details

LATEST NEWS

IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: India’s Record-Breaking Batting Dismantle Zimbabwe, Keep Semi-Final Hopes Alive

IND vs WI: What If Rain Hits India vs West Indies Virtual Quarterfinal at T20 World Cup 2026 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata?

T20 World Cup 2026: Team India’s Semifinal Road Clears — Virtual Quarterfinal Awaits on March 1 | Check All Details

T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8 Points Table on Feb 26: Latest Standings as India Beat Zimbabwe By 72 Runs- IND, PAK, NZ, SL, ENG, SA, ZIM, WI

Instagram To Introduce New Parental Alert System That Flags Teens Repeatedly Searching For Suicide-Related And Self-Harm Terms: Here’s How It Will Work

Viral Video: Boy Lowered 40 Feet Into Narrow Well In Bihar To Rescue Trapped Baby Goat, Internet Reacts Says…

Operation Sindoor 2.0 Loading? India Issues Sharp Warning To Pakistan, Says ‘Next Blow Will Be Harsher Than Before’

Hardik Pandya Unleashes Beast Mode vs ZIM in T20 World Cup Super 8 Clash; Mahieka Sharma’s Cute Reaction Breaks the Internet — WATCH VIDEO

IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: Hardik Pandya’s Explosive Knock Sets Social Media On Fire

IND vs ZIM: India Shatter T20 World Cup 2026 Record, Better Own Feat After 19 Years

US-Iran Talks Show Momentum As Third Round In Geneva Ends With ‘Significant Progress’; Next Meeting Set For Vienna, Oman’s FM Confirms

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US-Iran Talks Show Momentum As Third Round In Geneva Ends With ‘Significant Progress’; Next Meeting Set For Vienna, Oman’s FM Confirms

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

US-Iran Talks Show Momentum As Third Round In Geneva Ends With ‘Significant Progress’; Next Meeting Set For Vienna, Oman’s FM Confirms
US-Iran Talks Show Momentum As Third Round In Geneva Ends With ‘Significant Progress’; Next Meeting Set For Vienna, Oman’s FM Confirms
US-Iran Talks Show Momentum As Third Round In Geneva Ends With ‘Significant Progress’; Next Meeting Set For Vienna, Oman’s FM Confirms
US-Iran Talks Show Momentum As Third Round In Geneva Ends With ‘Significant Progress’; Next Meeting Set For Vienna, Oman’s FM Confirms

QUICK LINKS