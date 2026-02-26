Afghanistan Launches Retaliatory Strikes On Pakistan Border Positions, Claims 15 Checkpoints Captured And Soldiers Taken Alive; Many Killed

The Taliban led administration of Afghanistan has reported the start of retaliatory military operations against Pakistani border posts after recent airstrikes against them blamed on Pakistan by Kabul. The Taliban spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, announced that the dispute Durand Line was attacked in large scale offensive operations in the response to the constant provocations and violations of Pakistani forces.

In a X post, Mujahid alleged that Taliban forces had consolidated their positions along the border with superior laser-guided weapons and threatened to attack enemy mobile forces as late as dark. He also accused the Afghan fighters of capturing some of the Pakistani military strongholds such as Mashin Naw region of Dora Baba, Anargi in Goshta and Doklam in Kunar province but Pakistan have not verified these accusations.

The Taliban 201 Khalid bin Walid Corps also announced that Afghan border forces had started to fight in the eastern provinces on the borders of Pakistan in response to Pakistani airstrikes. Although the extent of the conflict and the number of victims are not yet known, the words of the officials indicate a well-planned military operation and not an ordinary border battle. Even as the risks between the two neighbours grow tensions, the Pakistani authorities have not made a formal reply to the claims by the Taliban. The events represent one of the most severe outbreaks of the Durand Line of recent months.

The dispute comes after the reports of dozens of civilians, women, and children being killed in the Pakistani airstrikes on the Afghanistan soil on Sunday. The Afghans claimed the strikes were targeting the regions in Nangarhar and Paktika provinces with locals claiming that at least 17 people in one family were dead. The operation was termed by Pakistan as some targeted strikes against the hideouts of militants. Critiquing the attacks, Mujahid accused Pakistani military leaders that they were trying to make the internal security failures to pay by killing civilians. The ties between Kabul and Islamabad have been tied due to the accusation that Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan militants are operating on the Afghan soil, a claim denied by the Taliban. Observers alert that further confrontations may cause turmoil in the unstable border area, trade routes and intensify humanitarian issues.

