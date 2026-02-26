Will US And Iran Reach A Deal? Tehran Says Agreement Possible If ‘Nuclear And Non-Nuclear Issues’ Are Kept Separate

The United States and Iran could reach a framework for a deal if Washington separates “nuclear and non-nuclear issues”, a senior Iranian official told Reuters, stressing that key gaps must be narrowed during a third round of talks in Geneva. The negotiations have been intense and serious, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson said Tehran’s right to nuclear energy for peaceful purposes must be recognised and sanctions should be lifted. Iran and the United States are holding indirect talks in Geneva over their long-running nuclear dispute, aiming to avert conflict after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered a major military build-up in the region.

Dispute Over Missiles and Sanctions

Washington, which says Iran is seeking the capability to make a nuclear bomb, has long pushed to link the talks to other issues, including Iran’s missile arsenal and its support for armed groups in the region. Tehran, which insists its nuclear programme is peaceful, has agreed in principle to accept curbs on its nuclear activities in return for sanctions relief, but rejects tying negotiations to non-nuclear matters.

Mediator Oman expressed cautious optimism after negotiators exchanged “positive and creative ideas” despite U.S. concerns over Tehran’s ballistic missile programme. Reuters reported that Tehran is offering undefined new concessions in exchange for sanctions removal and recognition of its right to enrich uranium. Iran earlier said it would show flexibility.

Oman Mediates Talks

Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi wrote on X: “We’ve been exchanging creative and positive ideas in Geneva today, and now both U.S. and Iranian negotiators have adjourned for a break. We’ll resume later today. We hope to make more progress.”

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Iran’s refusal to discuss missiles was a “big problem”, adding the weapons were “designed solely to strike America”. “If you can’t even make progress on the nuclear programme, it’s going to be hard to make progress on the ballistic missiles as well,” he said.

Rising Pressure and Warnings

Trump has warned that Iran must strike a deal within 10 to 15 days or face “really bad things”. While he says he prefers diplomacy, he has deployed fighter jets and carrier strike groups to the region.

Within Iran, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei faces mounting pressure as the economy strains under sanctions and protests continue. President Masoud Pezeshkian reiterated that Khamenei has banned weapons of mass destruction, meaning Tehran “won’t develop nuclear weapons,” citing a long-standing fatwa.

(With inputs from Reuters)

