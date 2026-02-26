Pakistani Airstrikes Kill 8-Year-Old’s Entire Family In Afghanistan, Noor Alam Emerges As Sole Survivor; Tearful Video Sparks Global Outrage

In a deeply moving and disturbing moment shared on social media, a young boy named Noor Alam, just eight years old, has become the face of loss and survival after a deadly airstrike struck his village in Nangarhar province, Afghanistan.

A post on X showed a short video clip of Noor, who is tearful, shaken, and visibly mourning, as he spoke about the horror that hit his home and tore his family apart.

Noor Alam Recounts Moment of Horror

Reports say that the strike was carried out by Pakistani forces and hit densely populated civilian areas which left destruction in its wake. In the clip, Noor Alam’s voice breaks as he recounts what happened in the seconds after the explosion. His home collapsed, people screamed, and he lost members of his own family.

While the full audio is short, his eyes tell a story of loss too heavy for someone so young. The heart-wrenching video reflects the emotional cost of the conflict on Afghanistan’s most vulnerable.

Noor Alam Video Sparks Global Outrage

The images and video that circulated online quickly drew attention and sorrow from users around the world. Many commenters expressed outrage at the human cost of the violence and questioned the reasons behind the targeting of civilian areas. The visuals showed crumbled walls, shattered belongings and charred earth. All the silent evidence of how quickly a normal morning turned into a child’s nightmare.

Reports say that the airstrike hit residential neighbourhoods in a series of explosions that took place early morning, when families were still waking up. Multiple civilians, including elderly people and children, were reported injured in the initial blast itself, before the nightmare of dust and rubble set in. Rescue workers at the scene struggled through the debris and were heard calling out names while attempting to pull survivors to safety.

Noor Alam Highlights Human Cost of Conflict

Aid groups in the region described the situation as “chaotic and heartbreaking,” noting that hospitals were overwhelmed with patients. One volunteer told reporters, “Children are crying in the corridors, mothers are searching for missing loved ones, and we don’t even have enough basic supplies to treat them.”

In Noor’s face, many saw not just one boy’s grief, but the wider reality of conflict’s impact on ordinary Afghan families.

