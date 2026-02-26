LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ipl Afghanistan news nothing crime news punch Aditi Bhatia godrej CJI Surya Kant Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein miami dade murder case donald trump ipl Afghanistan news nothing crime news punch Aditi Bhatia godrej CJI Surya Kant Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein miami dade murder case donald trump ipl Afghanistan news nothing crime news punch Aditi Bhatia godrej CJI Surya Kant Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein miami dade murder case donald trump ipl Afghanistan news nothing crime news punch Aditi Bhatia godrej CJI Surya Kant Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein miami dade murder case donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ipl Afghanistan news nothing crime news punch Aditi Bhatia godrej CJI Surya Kant Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein miami dade murder case donald trump ipl Afghanistan news nothing crime news punch Aditi Bhatia godrej CJI Surya Kant Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein miami dade murder case donald trump ipl Afghanistan news nothing crime news punch Aditi Bhatia godrej CJI Surya Kant Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein miami dade murder case donald trump ipl Afghanistan news nothing crime news punch Aditi Bhatia godrej CJI Surya Kant Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein miami dade murder case donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > Pakistani Airstrikes Kill 8-Year-Old’s Entire Family In Afghanistan, Noor Alam Emerges As Sole Survivor; Tearful Video Sparks Global Outrage

Pakistani Airstrikes Kill 8-Year-Old’s Entire Family In Afghanistan, Noor Alam Emerges As Sole Survivor; Tearful Video Sparks Global Outrage

Eight-year-old Noor Alam has become a heartbreaking symbol of loss after a deadly airstrike hit his village in Nangarhar province, Afghanistan.

Noor Alam: 8-Year-Old Survivor of Nangarhar Airstrike (Image: X)
Noor Alam: 8-Year-Old Survivor of Nangarhar Airstrike (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 26, 2026 16:25:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Pakistani Airstrikes Kill 8-Year-Old’s Entire Family In Afghanistan, Noor Alam Emerges As Sole Survivor; Tearful Video Sparks Global Outrage

In a deeply moving and disturbing moment shared on social media, a young boy named Noor Alam, just eight years old, has become the face of loss and survival after a deadly airstrike struck his village in Nangarhar province, Afghanistan. 

A post on X showed a short video clip of Noor, who is tearful, shaken, and visibly mourning, as he spoke about the horror that hit his home and tore his family apart.

Noor Alam Recounts Moment of Horror

Reports say that the strike was carried out by Pakistani forces and hit densely populated civilian areas which left destruction in its wake. In the clip, Noor Alam’s voice breaks as he recounts what happened in the seconds after the explosion. His home collapsed, people screamed, and he lost members of his own family.

You Might Be Interested In

While the full audio is short, his eyes tell a story of loss too heavy for someone so young. The heart-wrenching video reflects the emotional cost of the conflict on Afghanistan’s most vulnerable.

Noor Alam Video Sparks Global Outrage

The images and video that circulated online quickly drew attention and sorrow from users around the world. Many commenters expressed outrage at the human cost of the violence and questioned the reasons behind the targeting of civilian areas. The visuals showed crumbled walls, shattered belongings and charred earth. All the silent evidence of how quickly a normal morning turned into a child’s nightmare.

Reports say that the airstrike hit residential neighbourhoods in a series of explosions that took place early morning, when families were still waking up. Multiple civilians, including elderly people and children, were reported injured in the initial blast itself, before the nightmare of dust and rubble set in. Rescue workers at the scene struggled through the debris and were heard calling out names while attempting to pull survivors to safety.

Noor Alam Highlights Human Cost of Conflict

Aid groups in the region described the situation as “chaotic and heartbreaking,” noting that hospitals were overwhelmed with patients. One volunteer told reporters, “Children are crying in the corridors, mothers are searching for missing loved ones, and we don’t even have enough basic supplies to treat them.”

In Noor’s face, many saw not just one boy’s grief, but the wider reality of conflict’s impact on ordinary Afghan families. 

Also Read: Iran-US War Fears Surge: US Warships Move Into Open Sea, Fifth Fleet Empties Bahrain Base Ahead Of Another Round Of High-Stakes Nuclear Talks   

First published on: Feb 26, 2026 4:25 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Afghanistan newshome-hero-pos-8viral newsWorld news

RELATED News

Agriculture To AI, UPI System: PM Modi Signs Multiple Cooperation Agreements To Strengthen India-Israel Relations During State Visit

Stephen Hawking Epstein Photo: Who Are The Two Bikini-Clad Women Having Cocktails With The Scientist? Family Reveals The Real Identity

Who Is Neha Gupta? Indian-Origin Doctor Dumped 4-Year-Old Daughter’s Body In 9-Ft Pool To Fake Drowning, 911 Audio Reveals How The Pediatrician Mother Smothered The Child Till Death

Who Is Gerald Eddie Brown Jr.? Ex-US Air Force Pilot Who Trained F-35 Crews Arrested For Secretly Helping Chinese Military

Iran-US War Fears Surge: US Warships Move Into Open Sea, Fifth Fleet Empties Bahrain Base Ahead Of Another Round Of High-Stakes Nuclear Talks

LATEST NEWS

Realme To Unveil Narzo Power 5G With 10,001 mAh Massive Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 And Sony IMX882 Sensor—Check All Features And Launch Date

Meerut Man Kills Wife’s Lover, Lights ‘Beedi’ In Front Of Police Before Surrender, Boasts About Murder On Video – Watch Viral Clip

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: Jammu And Kashmir Inch Closer to Creating History Despite Mayank Agarwal’s Resilience

KKR Pacer Umran Malik Leaks 36 in One Over, 59 in Two During DY Patil T20 Cup Spell

NSSNET 2026: Registration Begins for Classes 6–7 Admissions, Important Dates And Direct Link Here

March 2026 Holiday Calendar India: Full List of Festivals, Long Weekends, Bank Holidays & School Closings

ISL Row: Churchill Brothers Blocked from Entry Despite AIFF Backing

Dr Priti Adani Calls For Women To Anchor India’s Growth Story

GSEB Board Exams 2026 Begin for SSC and HSC Students, Check Key Exam-Day Guidelines Here

Virosh Ties The Knot: Age Difference Between Dear Comrade Stars Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Will Shock You

Pakistani Airstrikes Kill 8-Year-Old’s Entire Family In Afghanistan, Noor Alam Emerges As Sole Survivor; Tearful Video Sparks Global Outrage

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pakistani Airstrikes Kill 8-Year-Old’s Entire Family In Afghanistan, Noor Alam Emerges As Sole Survivor; Tearful Video Sparks Global Outrage

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pakistani Airstrikes Kill 8-Year-Old’s Entire Family In Afghanistan, Noor Alam Emerges As Sole Survivor; Tearful Video Sparks Global Outrage
Pakistani Airstrikes Kill 8-Year-Old’s Entire Family In Afghanistan, Noor Alam Emerges As Sole Survivor; Tearful Video Sparks Global Outrage
Pakistani Airstrikes Kill 8-Year-Old’s Entire Family In Afghanistan, Noor Alam Emerges As Sole Survivor; Tearful Video Sparks Global Outrage
Pakistani Airstrikes Kill 8-Year-Old’s Entire Family In Afghanistan, Noor Alam Emerges As Sole Survivor; Tearful Video Sparks Global Outrage

QUICK LINKS