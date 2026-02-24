US Iran War Countdown Begins? Satellite Images Show US Fleet Moving, Donald Trump Warns Of ‘Bad Things’, Rejects Claims Top General Daniel Caine Warned Against War

Satellite images dated February 23 show that all US Littoral Combat Ships stationed in Bahrain, along with an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, have departed the port. The movement suggests the vessels may be repositioning beyond the range of Iran’s anti-ship missile systems, potentially toward the Sea of Oman or the northern Indian Ocean.

The naval shift comes alongside what is being described as the largest US military buildup in the Middle East in more than two decades. The deployment includes the USS Gerald R. Ford supercarrier joining another carrier strike group already in the region. The escalation coincides with stalled nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran, which have remained deadlocked since April 2025.

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton has urged President Donald Trump to launch strikes in an op-ed. Trump, meanwhile, has warned of unspecified “bad things” if a deal is not reached by early March. Despite the rhetoric, officials continue to emphasise diplomacy as oil prices rise amid fears of disruption in the Strait of Hormuz.

Donald Trump Dismisses Reports About General Daniel Caine’s Warning About Iran War

Trump has strongly rejected reports suggesting his top general, Daniel Caine, cautioned him against the consequences of a prolonged military campaign against Iran.

“Numerous stories from the Fake News Media have been circulating stating that General Daniel Caine, sometimes referred to as Razin, is against us going to War with Iran,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social account, referring to General Daniel Caine and the platform Truth Social.

“The story does not attribute this vast wealth of knowledge to anyone, and is 100% incorrect,” the president added. “General Caine, like all of us, would like not to see War but, if a decision is made on going against Iran at a Military level, it is his opinion that it will be something easily won.”

Donald Trump further praised the general, stating, “General Caine is a Great Fighter, and represents the Most Powerful Military anywhere in the World. He has not spoken of not doing Iran, or even the fake limited strikes that I have been reading about, he only knows one thing, how to WIN and, if he is told to do so, he will be leading the pack.”

Report Suggests General Daniel Caine’s Concerns Over Costs of Prolonged Iran War

The president also criticised media coverage surrounding a potential strike, stressing that the final decision rests with him.

“I am the one that makes the decision, I would rather have a Deal than not but, if we don’t make a Deal, it will be a very bad day for that Country and, very sadly, its people, because they are great and wonderful, and something like this should never have happened to them.”

According to The Wall Street Journal, General Caine warned Trump that an extended conflict “could incur significant costs to US forces and munitions stockpiles.”

Mysterious Messages Sent to Iranian Citizens

Amid rising tensions, thousands of people in Iran reportedly received alerts on their phones on Monday. The message, written in Persian and sent from anonymous numbers, read, “The US President is a man of action. Wait and see.”

Security concerns have also prompted precautionary steps in neighbouring Lebanon. The US embassy there evacuated dozens of staff members on Monday as a precaution amid expected regional developments, according to local media reports.

