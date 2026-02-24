LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > US Iran War Countdown Begins? Satellite Images Show US Fleet Moving, Donald Trump Warns Of ‘Bad Things’, Rejects Claims Top General Daniel Caine Warned Against War

US Iran War Countdown Begins? Satellite Images Show US Fleet Moving, Donald Trump Warns Of ‘Bad Things’, Rejects Claims Top General Daniel Caine Warned Against War

Satellite images show United States warships departing Bahrain, signalling a possible repositioning amid rising tensions with Iran. The naval movement comes as Washington deploys its largest regional military buildup in decades, fuelling fears of conflict.

US warships leave Bahrain as Iran tensions surge. Photo: X.
US warships leave Bahrain as Iran tensions surge. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: February 24, 2026 11:36:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

US Iran War Countdown Begins? Satellite Images Show US Fleet Moving, Donald Trump Warns Of ‘Bad Things’, Rejects Claims Top General Daniel Caine Warned Against War

Satellite images dated February 23 show that all US Littoral Combat Ships stationed in Bahrain, along with an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, have departed the port. The movement suggests the vessels may be repositioning beyond the range of Iran’s anti-ship missile systems, potentially toward the Sea of Oman or the northern Indian Ocean.

The naval shift comes alongside what is being described as the largest US military buildup in the Middle East in more than two decades. The deployment includes the USS Gerald R. Ford supercarrier joining another carrier strike group already in the region. The escalation coincides with stalled nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran, which have remained deadlocked since April 2025.

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton has urged President Donald Trump to launch strikes in an op-ed. Trump, meanwhile, has warned of unspecified “bad things” if a deal is not reached by early March. Despite the rhetoric, officials continue to emphasise diplomacy as oil prices rise amid fears of disruption in the Strait of Hormuz.

Donald Trump Dismisses Reports About General Daniel Caine’s Warning About Iran War

Trump has strongly rejected reports suggesting his top general, Daniel Caine, cautioned him against the consequences of a prolonged military campaign against Iran.

“Numerous stories from the Fake News Media have been circulating stating that General Daniel Caine, sometimes referred to as Razin, is against us going to War with Iran,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social account, referring to General Daniel Caine and the platform Truth Social.

“The story does not attribute this vast wealth of knowledge to anyone, and is 100% incorrect,” the president added. “General Caine, like all of us, would like not to see War but, if a decision is made on going against Iran at a Military level, it is his opinion that it will be something easily won.”

Donald Trump further praised the general, stating, “General Caine is a Great Fighter, and represents the Most Powerful Military anywhere in the World. He has not spoken of not doing Iran, or even the fake limited strikes that I have been reading about, he only knows one thing, how to WIN and, if he is told to do so, he will be leading the pack.”

Report Suggests General Daniel Caine’s Concerns Over Costs of Prolonged Iran War

The president also criticised media coverage surrounding a potential strike, stressing that the final decision rests with him.

“I am the one that makes the decision, I would rather have a Deal than not but, if we don’t make a Deal, it will be a very bad day for that Country and, very sadly, its people, because they are great and wonderful, and something like this should never have happened to them.”

According to The Wall Street Journal, General Caine warned Trump that an extended conflict “could incur significant costs to US forces and munitions stockpiles.”

Mysterious Messages Sent to Iranian Citizens

Amid rising tensions, thousands of people in Iran reportedly received alerts on their phones on Monday. The message, written in Persian and sent from anonymous numbers, read, “The US President is a man of action. Wait and see.”

Security concerns have also prompted precautionary steps in neighbouring Lebanon. The US embassy there evacuated dozens of staff members on Monday as a precaution amid expected regional developments, according to local media reports.

Also Read: Iran Protests Erupt Again, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Prepares Succession Plan Amid ‘Attack In 10 Days’ Warning From Donald Trump, Tehran Says ‘We Are Ready’

First published on: Feb 24, 2026 7:34 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: donald trumphome-hero-pos-1Iran newskhameneiUS Iran warwar

RELATED News

US Congressman Tony Gonzales Asks Aide For Midnight ‘Sexy Pic’, She Responds ‘This Is Too Far, Boss’ – Weeks Later Regina Ann Santos-Aviles Sets Herself On Fire, Shocking Claims Emerge

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Dead? Iran’s People’s Mujahedin Organization Makes Explosive Claim, Opposition Group MEK Says 100 Fighters Attacked Supreme Leader’s Motahari Complex

US Snowstorm: Over 5,600 Flights Cancelled, Schools Shut As Blizzard Batters New York City Hit – Power Cuts Leave 4.5 Lakh In Dark, National Weather Service Issues Fresh Warning

Nancy Guthrie Found? Viral Claims Spread as Search for Missing 84-Year-Old Savannah Guthrie’s Mother Enters 24th Day — Fact Check

How Did ‘El Mencho’s’ Girlfriend Help Authorities Track Him Down? 73 Dead as CJNG Leader Dies in Military Operation — Was It All Planned?

LATEST NEWS

iQOO 15R Launched In India: 50MP Sony LYT-700V Camera, 7,600mAh Battery And 100W Fast Charging, Check All Specs And Price

Gold Surpasses US Dollar, Becomes World’s Largest Reserve Asset: Central Banks Now Hold $6 Trillion Worth 36,000 Tonnes Of Gold, Yellow Metal Leads After 30 Years

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Exam 2026: Paper Review, Exam Analysis And Student Feedback

Who Is Nirahua? Bhojpuri Star Says ‘I Never Fell In Love With My Wife, Just Doing My Duty,’ Calls Marriage Forced | VIRAL Video Sparks Backlash Online

Karnataka HC Criticises Over Ranveer Singh’s ‘Kantara’ Mimicry, Court’s Fiery Rebuke Stuns Fans

Who was Edwin Lutyens? Late Architect’s Great-Grandson Expresses Disappointment Over Statue Removal From Rashtrapati Bhavan

WWE RAW: The Undertaker Leaves AJ Styles Speechless With Incredible WWE Announcement — WATCH VIDEO

Why Jose Mourinho Is Boycotting Media? A Look At His Most Legendary Press Conferences

Why Did Neil Nitin Mukesh Walk Out Of The Universal Idol Singing Show? Actor Drops Bombshell, Exits As Brand Ambassador Over Explosive Non-Payment Showdown

Indian Students Stranded in Iran Amid Tensions, As March Exams Prevent Immediate Return

US Iran War Countdown Begins? Satellite Images Show US Fleet Moving, Donald Trump Warns Of ‘Bad Things’, Rejects Claims Top General Daniel Caine Warned Against War

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US Iran War Countdown Begins? Satellite Images Show US Fleet Moving, Donald Trump Warns Of ‘Bad Things’, Rejects Claims Top General Daniel Caine Warned Against War

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

US Iran War Countdown Begins? Satellite Images Show US Fleet Moving, Donald Trump Warns Of ‘Bad Things’, Rejects Claims Top General Daniel Caine Warned Against War
US Iran War Countdown Begins? Satellite Images Show US Fleet Moving, Donald Trump Warns Of ‘Bad Things’, Rejects Claims Top General Daniel Caine Warned Against War
US Iran War Countdown Begins? Satellite Images Show US Fleet Moving, Donald Trump Warns Of ‘Bad Things’, Rejects Claims Top General Daniel Caine Warned Against War
US Iran War Countdown Begins? Satellite Images Show US Fleet Moving, Donald Trump Warns Of ‘Bad Things’, Rejects Claims Top General Daniel Caine Warned Against War

QUICK LINKS