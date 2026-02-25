LIVE TV
Home > World > Is US Going To Strike Iran This Week? A Dozen F-22 Fighter Jets Land In Israel As War Cloud Looms Over Middle East

Amid escalating US–Iran tensions, 12 US Air Force F-22 stealth fighters landed in Israel as President Donald Trump warned Tehran over its alleged nuclear and long-range missile program during his State of the Union address.

U.S. Air Force F-16 in an exercise (File Photo/@CENTCOM)
U.S. Air Force F-16 in an exercise (File Photo/@CENTCOM)

Published By: Kamal Kumar
Last updated: February 25, 2026 14:57:55 IST

US-Iran War: United States and Iran remain on the verge of war, a dozen US Air Force F-22 fighter jets landed in Israel on Wednesday, reports indicated. 

This comes amid the heightened tensions between the two arch-rivals as US President Donald Trump again shot a big warning to Iran in his first State of the Union speech in his second term.

Meanwhile, the situation remains grim in the Middle East amid the US build-up of military assets in the region. 

Took Off From UK, Landed In Israel

The F-22, one of the most advanced stealth fighters in the world, were seen taking off from a UK airbase on February 24 before reaching Israel, suggested several reports.

US military officials said that the fighter jets have been stationed at a strategic Israeli Air Force base in the southern part of the country.

The movement came to light after OSINT tracked the flight data of the transponders of refueling jets, as the fighter jets had turned off all the trackers.

US-Iran To Engage Diplomatically Amid Clouds Of War

The development is also being seen as a pressure tactic by President Donald Trump on Tehran as both countries are expected to engage in the third round of negotiations over Iran’s alleged nuclear and missile development program in Geneva on Thursday.

Israeli officials reportedly see a US strike as inevitable and say senior military leaders from both countries have been in touch, with one official telling Channel 12 that a diplomatic end to the crisis would be the “surprise of the year,” according to The Times of Israel.

‘Iran, A Danger To US,’ Says Trump

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump in his address to the joint session of the US Congress on Tuesday night said that Iran is developing long-range missiles that can reach US territory and strike Europe.

“They’ve already developed missiles that can threaten Europe and our bases overseas, and they’re working to build missiles that will soon reach the United States of America,” Trump said during his first State of the Union address of his second term.

“My preference is to solve this problem through diplomacy—but one thing is certain: I will never allow the world’s number one sponsor of terror to have a nuclear weapon,” he told Congress.

PM Modi Visits Israel

The interesting development is also unfolding at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also left for Israel, where he is expected to engage in bilateral exchanges with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu.

ALSO READ: Why PM Modi’s Israel Trip Has Pakistan Worried: Netanyahu Wants India To Join Hexagon Alliance Against Radical Axis – Will India Join The Bloc?

First published on: Feb 25, 2026 2:43 PM IST
