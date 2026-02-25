LIVE TV
Home > World > Why PM Modi's Israel Trip Has Pakistan Worried: Netanyahu Wants India To Join Hexagon Alliance Against Radical Axis – Will India Join The Bloc?

Why PM Modi’s Israel Trip Has Pakistan Worried: Netanyahu Wants India To Join Hexagon Alliance Against Radical Axis – Will India Join The Bloc?

PM Narendra Modi began a two-day visit to Israel as the United States deployed F-22 stealth jets to the region. The visit comes amid Netanyahu’s proposed “Hexagon alliance,” positioning India at the centre of a new geopolitical bloc.

PM Modi Israel visit coincides with US F-22 deployment as Netanyahu unveils Hexagon alliance plan with India at centre.
PM Modi Israel visit coincides with US F-22 deployment as Netanyahu unveils Hexagon alliance plan with India at centre.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: February 25, 2026 13:45:02 IST

Why PM Modi’s Israel Trip Has Pakistan Worried: Netanyahu Wants India To Join Hexagon Alliance Against Radical Axis – Will India Join The Bloc?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Israel from February 25 to 26. At the same time, the United States has deployed its fifth-generation stealth fighter aircraft, the F-22 Raptor, to Israel, with the jets landing at an air base of the Israeli Air Force in southern Israel on Tuesday. 

The timing of the deployment comes as PM Modi is scheduled to hold high-level engagements during his trip, including bilateral talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, an address at the Knesset, and interactions with the Indian diaspora.

“I look forward to my discussions with Prime Minister Netanyahu aimed at further strengthening our cooperation across various domains, including science and technology, innovation, agriculture, water management … defence and security, trade and investment, as well as people-to-people ties,” PM Modi said while leaving for Israel.

Israeli PM Netanyahu Unveils Hexagon Alliances

PM Modi’s trip, his second to Israel as Prime Minister, comes at Netanyahu’s invitation. According to India’s Ministry of External Affairs, the two leaders are “expected to exchange perspectives on regional and global issues of mutual interest.”

Ahead of PM Modi’s visit, Netanyahu unveiled a broad geopolitical concept he termed a “hexagon of alliances.” The proposal positions India as a central pillar alongside Israel, Greece and Cyprus, with the possibility of including select Arab, African and Asian countries.

The proposal was disclosed ahead of the visit in a statement issued by Israel’s foreign office on February 22. 

The announcement comes amid elevated regional tensions, particularly between Israel and Iran. At the same time, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan formalised a Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement in September 2025, a pact some analysts have compared to an “Islamic NATO,” with Turkey signalling possible interest.

Netanyahu’s proposal is widely viewed as a strategic response to this evolving geopolitical landscape.

What Is the Hexagon Alliance?

In the February 22 statement, Netanyahu framed the idea as an effort to replicate what he described as Israel’s “victories” against the “Shia axis,” also known as the “axis of resistance,” an informal Iran-backed network of groups opposed to Israeli and Western influence in the Middle East.

Explaining his vision, Netanyahu said, “In the vision I see before me, we will create an entire system, essentially a ‘hexagon’ of alliances around or within the Middle East.”

He added, “The intention here is to create an axis of nations that see eye to eye on the reality, challenges, and goals against the radical axes, both the radical Shia axis, which we have struck very hard, and the emerging radical Sunni axis.”

So far, no government has publicly endorsed the proposal.

Will India Join Israel’s Hexagon Alliance?

According to observers, India may adopt a cautious stance on joining the alliance. As a founding member of the Non-Aligned Movement, New Delhi has historically avoided rigid bloc politics while maintaining engagement with multiple global powers, including China, Russia and the United States.

India also maintains strong relationships across the Gulf region, which hosts a large Indian diaspora that sends billions of dollars in remittances annually. At the same time, New Delhi has close ties with Iran, often described as “civilisational,” while deepening strategic cooperation with Saudi Arabia.

These overlapping partnerships are likely to influence India’s approach, with New Delhi expected to balance its strategic interests carefully rather than committing fully to any single geopolitical bloc.

What Is Expected During PM Modi’s Israel Visit? 

PM Modi’s visit is expected to centre on strengthening India-Israel relations across multiple sectors, including defence, technology, agriculture, water management, trade, and people-to-people ties.

Also Read: Defence, AI To Be On Centrestage: PM Modi To Embark On Two Day Visit To Israel From February 25

First published on: Feb 25, 2026 1:45 PM IST
