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Home > World News > ‘Chosen Not To Accept…’: JD Vance Says Iran Rejected Washington’s Conditions In Islamabad Talks, US Delegation To Return Without A Deal

‘Chosen Not To Accept…’: JD Vance Says Iran Rejected Washington’s Conditions In Islamabad Talks, US Delegation To Return Without A Deal

US-Iran War Peace Talks: Following the inconclusive talks, the US delegation is set to return without a deal, signaling a setback for immediate peace prospects.

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(Image: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 12, 2026 07:45:00 IST

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‘Chosen Not To Accept…’: JD Vance Says Iran Rejected Washington’s Conditions In Islamabad Talks, US Delegation To Return Without A Deal

US Iran War Peace Talks: New diplomatic overtures to defuse tensions between the United States and Iran failed to bring a breakthrough following marathon negotiations in Islamabad, which reflected how far apart the two parties are. These discussions were held in the context of mounting military tensions between Israel and Lebanon and the key oil trade Strait of Hormuz, which is also a critical international passage. There have been reports of continuous strikes and increased military preparedness, which has put a sense of urgency in the diplomatic efforts, with world powers closely following the events.

What Did JD Vance Say On US-Iran War Peace Talks?

US Iran War Peace Talks: The tense talks, which were conducted against a backdrop of mounting tensions of a larger scale regional war, lasted almost 21 hours and did not result in a tangible agreement. According to the statements of US Vice President JD Vance, some of the main proposals were provided by Washington, which were not accepted by the Iranian side, which highlights the absence of unanimity on critical issues. The discussions were considered to be an important chance to calm down tensions that have escalated in the recent weeks in West Asia.



Although the negotiations were very long, the two parties were adamant on their basic needs, especially on issues concerning security assurances, sanctions, and regional control. The inability to arrive at a consensus in Islamabad has brought fears that the conflict may further increase should the diplomatic processes remain paralyzed.

US Iran War Peace Talks

US Iran War Peace Talks: Following the inconclusive talks, the US delegation is set to return without a deal, signaling a setback for immediate peace prospects. Nevertheless, authorities suggested that there are avenues of dialogue, which still allow negotiation in the future. Analysts caution that the ongoing stalemate may have an extensive impact, not just on the stability in the region, but also on the energy markets and international security. With the tensions not subsiding, the question now becomes whether renewed diplomatic efforts get the region through the gap or is the region moving toward a more protracted and violent confrontation.

Also Read: US-Iran War Peace Talks: No Breakthrough In Negotiations, Islamabad Talks Extended For Another Day After 15 Hours Of Discussions

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‘Chosen Not To Accept…’: JD Vance Says Iran Rejected Washington’s Conditions In Islamabad Talks, US Delegation To Return Without A Deal

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‘Chosen Not To Accept…’: JD Vance Says Iran Rejected Washington’s Conditions In Islamabad Talks, US Delegation To Return Without A Deal
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‘Chosen Not To Accept…’: JD Vance Says Iran Rejected Washington’s Conditions In Islamabad Talks, US Delegation To Return Without A Deal
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