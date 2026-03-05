US‑Iran‑Israel Conflict Heats Up: Trump Says “We’re Doing Very Well”, Rates War Effort ‘15/10’ As Strikes Intensify

Trump Rates US-Iran Conflict “15/10” as Operations Intensify

US President Boasts on Military Success

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday described the ongoing ‘Operation Epic Fury’ against Iran as a resounding success, rating the war effort “15 on a scale of 10.” Speaking at a White House roundtable, Trump asserted that American forces had exceeded expectations in the opening days of the conflict following US-Israel strikes on Iran on February 28, which killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior officials.

“We’re doing very well on the war front, to put it mildly,” Trump said. “Somebody asked me on a scale of 10… I said about a 15.” He emphasized that the US was in a “very strong position” and credited the rebuilt American military for enabling rapid, decisive action.

Iran’s Military Capabilities Severely Degraded

Trump highlighted that the US operations have significantly weakened Iran’s military, including missiles, launchers, and naval assets. “Their missiles are being wiped out rapidly. Their launchers are being wiped out,” he said, pointing to the destruction of over 20 Iranian ships, including a top submarine, and the elimination of Iranian military leadership. He defended pre-emptive strikes, saying, “If we didn’t do it first, they would have done it to Israel.”

Trump also cited past US actions, including the killing of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani and the “complete obliteration of their nuclear potential” by B-2 bombers, as crucial steps to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Diplomacy, Oil, and Regional Ties

Shifting focus, Trump praised relations with Venezuela, claiming that hundreds of millions of barrels of oil have been secured to benefit both nations. He also reiterated criticism of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, calling it “one of the worst deals ever made” and insisting that terminating it prevented Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Regional Conflict and Global Tensions

The US-Israel-led strikes targeted military command centers, air-defense systems, missile sites, and key Iranian infrastructure. Iran retaliated with ballistic missiles and drone attacks on US and allied assets in Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Jordan. The conflict has expanded tensions across the Middle East, disrupting civilian life and prompting global attention on the region’s security situation.

