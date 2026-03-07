LIVE TV
doanald trump afghan taliban defence minister Central Bureau of Investigation Aditya Dhar film dubai airport airspace Lexus happy womens day 2026 asif merchant Bengaluru fuel price free entry ticket holders Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War
Home > World > Iran Signals De-Escalation: President Masoud Pezeshkian Says Tehran Will Stop Attacking Neighbours, Apologises for Recent Strikes

Iran Signals De-Escalation: President Masoud Pezeshkian Says Tehran Will Stop Attacking Neighbours, Apologises for Recent Strikes

This ongoing crisis escalated when co ordinated airstrikes were launched by the United States and Israel on February 28, as a result of Operation Epic Fury On Iran.

Photo/X.
Photo/X.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 7, 2026 13:40:49 IST

Iran Signals De-Escalation: President Masoud Pezeshkian Says Tehran Will Stop Attacking Neighbours, Apologises for Recent Strikes

Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian has apologised to the countries who were hit in the recent missile attack as part of its increasing conflict with Israel and the United States. Some Iranian state TV aired a speech by Pezeshkian who stated that Tehran would not take the initiative to attack other neighbouring states unless the latter attacked Iran. According to the president, the interim leadership council of Iran had negotiated to stop strikes and missiles against the regional states, unless attacked. Pezeshkian, who apologised to the neighbouring nations attacked by Iran, said that the new policy would stop any further deterioration throughout the Gulf region as Iran still tries to protect itself against what it perceives as foreign aggression.

Iran Signals De-Escalation: President Masoud Pezeshkian Says Tehran Will Stop Attacking Neighbours, Apologises for Recent Strikes

Even though the letter was conciliatory to neighbouring nations, Pezeshkian clarified that Iran was not going to relent on the wider conflict aimed at dealing with its enemies. He strongly denied the danger of surrendering, and that Iran will keep resisting the pressure of its enemies. In the address, he stated that the enemies should move their desire of the Iranian people surrendering into their graveyards. His statements demonstrate a two fold message of Tehran to appease the relationships with its neighbors, but to remain hard on Washington and Tel Aviv. During the last week, Iran has made several missile attacks to the country in reaction to the assassination of its Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, reportedly striking various places in the Gulf such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain.

US Israel Iran War 

This ongoing crisis escalated when co ordinated airstrikes were launched by the United States and Israel on February 28, as a result of Operation Epic Fury. The attack was aimed at attacking various cities in Iran including the Iranian capital Tehran after the collapsed nuclear talks and Iran was accused to have reverted to sensitive nuclear developments. In the middle of the strikes, Ali Khamenei, the Supreme leader was allegedly murdered in his own residential compound in Tehran. Some of his family members were also killed and these were his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter. His wife, Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh, had died later of the injuries obtained in the attack. The changes have intensified the situation in the Middle East radically and caused the risk of an extended war in the region, although Tehran demonstrates parsimony towards the neighbouring states.

Also Read: World War 3 Fears Rise: US To Launch ‘Biggest Bombing Campaign’ On Iran Tonight, Donald Trump Set To Devastate Tehran’s Missile Launchers, Factories

First published on: Mar 7, 2026 1:40 PM IST
Iran Signals De-Escalation: President Masoud Pezeshkian Says Tehran Will Stop Attacking Neighbours, Apologises for Recent Strikes

Iran Signals De-Escalation: President Masoud Pezeshkian Says Tehran Will Stop Attacking Neighbours, Apologises for Recent Strikes

Iran Signals De-Escalation: President Masoud Pezeshkian Says Tehran Will Stop Attacking Neighbours, Apologises for Recent Strikes
Iran Signals De-Escalation: President Masoud Pezeshkian Says Tehran Will Stop Attacking Neighbours, Apologises for Recent Strikes
Iran Signals De-Escalation: President Masoud Pezeshkian Says Tehran Will Stop Attacking Neighbours, Apologises for Recent Strikes
Iran Signals De-Escalation: President Masoud Pezeshkian Says Tehran Will Stop Attacking Neighbours, Apologises for Recent Strikes

QUICK LINKS