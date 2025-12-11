LIVE TV
Home > World > Donald Trump Rewards Pakistan For Relentless Appeasement, US Approves $686 Million F-16 Upgrade Deal To Islamabad

Pakistan and the US are set to strengthen military ties with a $686M F-16 upgrade deal. The package includes advanced avionics, Link-16 tactical links, and cryptographic equipment. India is closely monitoring the move amid rising regional tensions.

US approves $686M F-16 upgrade deal for Pakistan, boosting military ties; India watches closely amid regional tensions. Photo: Lockheed Martin

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: December 11, 2025 15:55:45 IST

Pakistan’s relations with the US have seen a dramatic change, reviving from the ebbs and now strengthening the military relationship. In one recent move, the Donald Trump-led US administration has briefed Congress about a proposed deal that involves upgrading Pakistan’s F-16 fighter jets.

What Is Inside The 686 Million US-Pakistan F-16 Fighter Jets

The USD 686 million package was reportedly approved by the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA). Besides the full logistic support, the deal includes major technical upgrades like advanced avionics, Link-16 tactical data links, cryptographic equipment, and training. The deal, according to a DSCA letter, is divided into two parts. The sale covers USD 37 million in Major Defense Equipment (MDE) and USD 649 million in additional hardware, software, and support services.

India is reportedly keeping a close watch on the deal, as Pakistan, as per observers, has used the said fighter jet against New Delhi in the recent skirmishes.

Also Read: Modi-Putin Selfie Sparks Storm In US Congress, Lawmakers Accuse Donald Trump Of Damaging India-US Ties

F-16 Fighter Jets Tech Upgrade Deal Sent To Lawmakers

The deal, sent to key lawmakers including House Speaker Mike Johnson, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman James Risch, and House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast, is undergoing a 30-day review and will be scrutinised by the lawmakers.

“Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional US government or contractor representatives to Pakistan,” and that there will be “no adverse impact on US defence readiness as a result of this proposed sale,” the DSCA letter mentioned.

Lockheed Martin To Lead The Tech Update

The deal names Texas-based Lockheed Martin Company as the principal contractor for the technical update of the fighter jets. F-16 fighter jets are manufactured by the same company.

The letter highlighted the need for seamless integration and interoperability between the Pakistan Air Force.

“These updates will also provide more seamless integration and interoperability between the Pakistan Air Force and the US Air Force in combat operations, exercises, and training, and refurbishment will extend the aircraft life through 2040 while addressing critical flight safety concerns,” the letter adds.

Also Read: Mexico Follows Donald Trump, All Set To Slap Up To 50% Tariffs On Indian Imports – Here’s What We Know

First published on: Dec 11, 2025 3:55 PM IST
Tags: F-16 Fighter JetF-16 jethome-hero-pos-2lockheed martinpakistanpakistan news

QUICK LINKS