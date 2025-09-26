LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
Home > World > How Donald Trump’s 100% Pharmaceutical Tariff Hits India, Impact On Key Drug Firms, Affected Medicines, And Top Exporters To The US

How Donald Trump’s 100% Pharmaceutical Tariff Hits India, Impact On Key Drug Firms, Affected Medicines, And Top Exporters To The US

US President Donald Trump has imposed a 100% tariff on branded and patented pharmaceutical imports starting October 1. The move threatens India’s $30 billion pharma export industry and could double drug prices in the US. Industry leaders warn of supply shortages and rising healthcare costs ahead of the 2025 election season.

Donald Trump’s 100% tariff on patented drug imports from Oct 1 risks US medicine shortages and hits India’s pharma exports. Photo: X.
Donald Trump’s 100% tariff on patented drug imports from Oct 1 risks US medicine shortages and hits India’s pharma exports. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: September 26, 2025 10:17:16 IST

US President Donald Trump has announced a 100 percent tariff on branded and patented pharmaceutical imports starting October 1. The development is seen as a blow to  India’s crucial pharmaceutical exports. Trump stated the tariffs would apply unless companies are “building” pharmaceutical plants in the United States, defining that as facilities “breaking ground” or “under construction.”  

Pharmaceutical Import by US

The United States imported nearly $233 billion in pharmaceutical and medicinal products in 2024, according to the US Census Bureau. The possibility of prices doubling for certain medicines has raised concerns about higher health-care expenses, including increased Medicare and Medicaid costs, ahead of the 2025 election season.  

The announcement stunned the industry as Trump had previously suggested tariffs would be phased in gradually to allow companies time to establish US-based factories.  

Also Read: Donald Trump Makes Big Statement, Says Close To Getting Some Kind Of Deal Done Detween Israel And Hamas In Gaza

India: Pharmacy of the World

Often called the “Pharmacy of the World,” India supplies 20 per cent of global generic medicines and contributes 60 per cent of global vaccines, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation. The country also hosts the largest number of US FDA-approved plants outside America. Formulations and biologics represent nearly 79 per cent of India’s pharmaceutical exports.  

Between April and December FY25, India exported ₹1.87 lakh crore ($21.7 billion) worth of pharmaceutical products to top destinations including the US, UK, South Africa, the Netherlands, and France. Overall, India’s global pharma exports exceeded $30 billion in 2024–25.  

The United States remains India’s single-largest pharmaceutical market, accounting for 31 per cent of Indian pharma exports in 2024–25. India shipped $3.6 billion in drugs to the US in 2024, and another $3.7 billion in the first half of 2025, data from the Pharmaceutical Export Promotion Council of India shows.  

While the tariffs primarily target patented drugs, a segment dominated by multinational firms, there is concern that complex generics and specialty medicines – key exports for India – could also face restrictions.  

Impact on Indian Pharmaceutical Companies and US Patients  

Indian pharmaceutical giants Dr. Reddy’s, Sun Pharma, Lupin, and Aurobindo have built their success on the US market’s demand for affordable generics. Generics account for nine out of ten prescriptions in the US but represent only 1.2 per cent of its healthcare budget.  

With formulations and biologics making up 75 per cent of India’s exports, any extension of tariffs beyond patented drugs could squeeze Indian manufacturers and significantly affect American patients who rely on low-cost Indian medicines.  

Ahead of the announcement, Indian drugmakers warned of potential supply disruptions and worsening US medicine shortages.  
“If implemented, we will have no choice but to stop supplying drugs to the US. Patients there will suffer more than Indian manufacturers.”  

Top pharmaceutical companies that export to the US are:

Sun Pharma 

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Lupin

Cipla

Aurobindo Pharma,

Also Read: Donald Trump Approves TikTok Deal Through Executive Order, Oracle Among New Buyers

Tags: donald trumphome-hero-pos-1india pharmaceuticalspharmaceuticals tariffstrump tariffs

RELATED News

Jaishankar joins G4 counterparts at UNGA, reaffirms push for UN Security Council reforms
WATCH: Donald Trump Praises Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Calls General Asim Munir ‘A Great Guy,’ Then Announces 100% Pharma Tariffs The Same Day
US getting closer to Pakistan for strategic military access near China, Iran: Associate Professor Paul Poast
Cloud over Trump-Sharif meet, White House yet to release official photo; Pak PMO says meet closed to press
Taiwan records heightened Chinese military activity around its territory

LATEST NEWS

Trisha Vivek Thosar: Five Year Old Girl Steals The Spotlight at 71st National Film Awards 2025
Political Storm In AP Assembly Over Nandamuri Balakrishna’s ‘Psycho’ Remark On Jagan Mohan Reddy
Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal Breaks Down Over Mridul Tiwari Comment, Tells Zeishan Quadri ‘I Have No Support’
"Will ensure no farmer suffers any losses," says MP CM Mohan Yadav
Awez Darbar Breaks Down On Bigg Boss 19 After Baseer Ali’s Comment, Says ‘Our Families Are Watching’
‘I Love Mahadev’ And ‘I Love Muhammad’ Trend Take Over Social Media: Here’s What’s Happening
Nagarjuna expresses "gratitude" as Delhi High Court offers protection to personality rights
'Tumbbad 2': Sohum Shah joins Jayantilal Gada's Pen Studios, teases "the journey begins"
Donald Trump’s Tariff Tantrum: Indian Pharma Stocks Fall; Sun Pharma, Biocon, Lupin In Focus For The Day
Sensex, Nifty open in red; Pharma stocks fall up to 4% as Trump imposes 100% tariff on branded drugs
How Donald Trump’s 100% Pharmaceutical Tariff Hits India, Impact On Key Drug Firms, Affected Medicines, And Top Exporters To The US

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

How Donald Trump’s 100% Pharmaceutical Tariff Hits India, Impact On Key Drug Firms, Affected Medicines, And Top Exporters To The US

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

How Donald Trump’s 100% Pharmaceutical Tariff Hits India, Impact On Key Drug Firms, Affected Medicines, And Top Exporters To The US
How Donald Trump’s 100% Pharmaceutical Tariff Hits India, Impact On Key Drug Firms, Affected Medicines, And Top Exporters To The US
How Donald Trump’s 100% Pharmaceutical Tariff Hits India, Impact On Key Drug Firms, Affected Medicines, And Top Exporters To The US
How Donald Trump’s 100% Pharmaceutical Tariff Hits India, Impact On Key Drug Firms, Affected Medicines, And Top Exporters To The US

QUICK LINKS