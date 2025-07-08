US President Donald Trump Confirms Additional Weapons Supply To Ukraine

US President Donald Trump has said Washington will send more weapons to Ukraine to defend itself from the Russian invasion that began more than two years ago.

He added that the US is committed to strengthening the defense capabilities of Ukraine.

Earlier, a report had revealed that Washington stopped delivering weapons to Ukraine as a review of US military expenditure and foreign aid was in process, CNN said.

Trump clarified that the US would mostly send defensive weapons to Ukraine.

Ukraine Should Defend Themselves: Donald Trump

“We are going to send some more weapons (to Ukraine). We have to—they have to be able to defend themselves. They are getting hit very hard now… We’re going to have to send more weapons. Defensive weapons, primarily. They are getting very, very hard. So many people are dying in that mess,the US President Trump was quoted as saying by local media reports.

Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, said earlier in the day during a briefing that the reports of the US halting weapons supplies to Ukraine are false. She remarked that the Pentagon had a “standard review” process to ensure that the aid to Ukraine was for the “best interest” of the US.

“This was a standard review by the Pentagon of all weapons and all aid and all support that the United States is providing all countries and all regions around the globe… It’s a pause to review that everything the Pentagon is putting there is in the best interest of our military,” she was quoted as saying.

Russia-Ukraine Conflict Into Third Year

Russia launched the invasion of Ukraine in 2022, and since then, the US has been providing Kyiv with military assistance, including air defense systems, drones, rocket launchers, radars, tanks, and anti-armor weapons.

CNN reported that it raised brief concerns about the pressure on the US’s own stockpile of ammunition and weapons.

Earlier, Russia fired more than 500 drones and 11 missiles at Kyiv. It resulted in the death of one person and injuries to at least 23 persons amid widespread damage to buildings across the city, media reports said.

Also Read:‘Close To Making A Deal With India,’ Donald Trump Says As US Unveils Fresh Tariffs On 14 Countries