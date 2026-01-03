From Russia To EU: How World Reacted After Trump Confirmed US Strikes, Maduro Captured In Venezuela

US President Donald Trump on Saturday confirmed that the military strikes in Venezuela adding that the United States had captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, and flown them out of the country.

“The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country,” Trump said in a Truth Social post.

The Venezuelan government does not know the whereabouts of President Nicolas Maduro or his wife Cilia Flores, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said on Saturday morning in an audio played on state tv.

“We demand immediate proof of life of President Nicolas Maduro and the first combatant Cilia Flores,” Rodriguez said.

How The World Reacted To The US Military Strikes In Venezuela

Several countries have now reacted to the US strikes in Venezuela, calling for restraint.

EU Calls For Restraint

The European Union has repeatedly said Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro “lacks legitimacy”, the bloc’s top diplomat Kaja Kallas said on Saturday, adding that she called for restraint and respect for international law regarding the situation.

“I have spoken with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and our Ambassador in Caracas. The EU is closely monitoring the situation in Venezuela,” Kallas said on X.

“The EU has repeatedly stated that Mr Maduro lacks legitimacy and has defended a peaceful transition. Under all circumstances, the principles of international law and the UN Charter must be respected. We call for restraint,” Kallas added.

Italy Monitoring Situation In Venezuela

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Saturday in a note she was “closely monitoring the situation in Venezuela”, also with an aim “to gathering information about our fellow citizens” in the country.

Meloni added she was in constant contact with Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

Around 160,000 Italians currently live in Venezuela, most of them with dual citizenship.

Belgium Coordinating With European Partners

Belgium is coordinating with European partners in order to closely monitor the situation in Venezuela, the country’s foreign affairs minister said on Saturday.

“Our embassy in Bogotá, which is responsible for Venezuela, and our services in Brussels are fully mobilized. The situation is being closely monitored, in coordination with our European partners,” Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Maxime Prevot said in a post on X.

Germany Shows Concern

Germany’s foreign ministry on Saturday said it was watching the situation in Venezuela with great concern and a crisis team was to meet later for further discussion.

A written communication obtained by Reuters said the ministry was in close contact with the embassy in Caracas and a crisis team would meet later on Saturday.

Spain Calls For De-Escalation

Spain called for de-escalation, moderation and respect for international law in Venezuela, the Spanish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

It also offered itself as a negotiator to help find a peaceful solution in Venezuela.

Russia Calls US Strike On Venezuela An Act Of Armed Aggression

Russia was deeply concerned and condemned an “act of armed aggression” against Venezuela committed by the United States, Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

“In the current situation, it is important… to prevent further escalation and to focus on finding a way out of the situation through dialogue,” the ministry said in a statement.

Iran Condemns, Calls It Violation Of Sovereignty

Iran, an ally of Venezuela, condemned on Saturday a U.S. military attack on Venezuela “as a blatant violation of its national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

The Iranian foreign ministry called on the UN Security Council to “act immediately to halt the unlawful aggression” and hold those responsible accountable.

With inputs from Reuters

