Home > World > US Ready For War With Iran, Donald Trump Issues Explosive Threat As Protests Turn Bloody, POTUS Vows To Step In If Killings Continue: 'Locked, Loaded And Ready'

US Ready For War With Iran, Donald Trump Issues Explosive Threat As Protests Turn Bloody, POTUS Vows To Step In If Killings Continue: ‘Locked, Loaded And Ready’

US President Donald Trump has warned Iran against using lethal force on protesters, saying Washington is “locked and loaded” to intervene if peaceful demonstrators are killed. His remarks come as Iran witnesses its biggest protests in three years, sparked by economic hardship, soaring prices and a collapsing currency.

Trump warns US will intervene if Iran kills peaceful protesters as nationwide unrest erupts over inflation, sanctions and economic crisis. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: January 2, 2026 14:30:44 IST

US Ready For War With Iran, Donald Trump Issues Explosive Threat As Protests Turn Bloody, POTUS Vows To Step In If Killings Continue: ‘Locked, Loaded And Ready’

US President Donald Trump on Friday said that if Iran shoots and violently kills peaceful protesters, the United States of America will come to their rescue.

“We are locked and loaded and ready to go,” he said in a Truth Social post.

This follows the deaths of several people as Iran’s biggest protests in three years over economic hardship turned violent across multiple provinces.

Iran Protests

The clashes between protesters and security forces mark a significant escalation in the unrest that has spread across the country since shopkeepers began protesting on Sunday over the government’s handling of a sharp currency slide and rapidly rising prices.

Iran’s clerical rulers are grappling with Western sanctions that have battered an economy already reeling from more than 40% inflation, compounded by Israeli and U.S. airstrikes in June targeting the country’s nuclear and ballistic missile infrastructure and military leadership.

Also Read: Reza Pahlavi Eyes Return To Power: How US Is Engineering Protests In Iran To Fuel Crown Prince’s Comeback

Tehran has responded to the protests with an offer of dialogue alongside its security response.

Government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said on Thursday that the authorities would hold a direct dialogue with representatives of trades unions and merchants, but without giving details.

The Basij is a volunteer paramilitary force loyal to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. It is affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, which on Thursday accused those involved in the unrest in Kuhdasht of “taking advantage of the atmosphere of popular protests.”

Who Is Protesting Against Iranian Mullahs?

Merchants, shop owners and students in a number of Iranian universities have been demonstrating for days and closing major bazaars. The government shut down much of the country on Wednesday by declaring a holiday due to cold weather.

Authorities have in recent years quashed protests over issues ranging from high prices, droughts, women’s rights and political freedoms, often with tough security measures and extensive arrests.

Iran’s economy has been struggling for years, chiefly because of U.S. and Western sanctions over Tehran’s nuclear program. Regional tensions led to a 12-day air war with Israel in June, further straining the country’s finances.

The Iranian rial lost around half its value against the dollar in 2025, with official inflation reaching 42.5% in December.

Also Read: Several Killed As Iran Sees Biggest Protests In Three Years Over Economic Crisis – What We Know So Far

First published on: Jan 2, 2026 2:30 PM IST
US Ready For War With Iran, Donald Trump Issues Explosive Threat As Protests Turn Bloody, POTUS Vows To Step In If Killings Continue: ‘Locked, Loaded And Ready’

QUICK LINKS