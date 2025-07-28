Home > World > US President Donald Trump Seeks End To Gaza Starvation Amid Eased Israeli Blockades

US President Donald Trump Seeks End To Gaza Starvation Amid Eased Israeli Blockades

U.S. President Trump said feeding Gaza civilians is a top priority amid a worsening crisis. He urged global aid, criticized Hamas for withholding hostages, and hinted Israel may change its strategy. Meanwhile, aid efforts continue, but UN says they fall short as hunger-related deaths rise.

Donald Trump suggested that the situation in Gaza is in a "mess"
Donald Trump suggested that the situation in Gaza is in a "mess"

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: July 28, 2025 19:32:21 IST

U.S. President Donald Trump stated Monday that Washington seeks to provide food and aid to civilians in Gaza amid a rapid rise in humanitarian crisis and starvation in the war-torn city.

Trump claimed that the U.S. has sent around USD 60 million to Gaza as part of its efforts to stop the escalation of starvation and malnutrition.

The US president urged the other countries also to give more in aid to Gaza.

Trump said that he discussed the Gaza crisis with EU head Ursula von der Leyen and expressed hope that the EU will send in additional aid to the Palestinian city.

U.S. President Donald Trump Believes Gaza Needs More Humanitarian Aid to Resist Starvation

Calling Gaza “a mess,” he stated that the civilians in the region need peace, aid, and security.

Starmer agreed, calling the situation a “humanitarian catastrophe,” and said people in the UK are deeply disturbed by the scenes coming out of Gaza.

The British PM, Starmer, also called the situation in Gaza a “humanitarian catastrophe” and noted UK civilians want a quick end to the sufferings of Gazans.

While saying that discussing the prospects of Palestinian statehood should be avoided as of now, he refused to speak on French President Macron’s pledge to grant statehood to Palestine.

However, Trump minced no words while talking about the armed Palestinian group Hamas. He said the organization should let go of more hostages: both dead and alive.

Donald Trump Threatens Israel Might Take Different Routes To Free Remaining Hostages

He warned that now Israel will use different ways to make sure hostages are released by Hamas. Trump claimed that he has asked Netanyahu to “do it a different way.”

On the issue of ceasefire, Trump didn’t reveal much and only said that it is “possible” and stopped short of talking more on the issue.

Meanwhile, amid mounting global pressure, Israel has agreed to allow additional aid in Gaza and tactical pauses in its assault on the region.

However, UN agencies have claimed that these steps by Israel are completely insufficient in comparison to the ordeals faced by Gazans.

While Netanyahu has refuted the claims that Israel is intentionally creating the starvation crisis in Gaza, local media reports said 14 more Palestinians died due to hunger in the last 24 hours.

Most of the dead were children, the reports added.

Also Read: Is Israel Responding To Global Pressure? Daily Tactical Pauses In Military Operations Announced In Gaza

US President Donald Trump Seeks End To Gaza Starvation Amid Eased Israeli Blockades

