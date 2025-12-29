WATCH: Food Or Bribe? Donald Trump’s Shocking Question To Reporters During Zelenskyy Meet Leaves Journalists Stunned

US President Donald Trump created an unusual moment during his Sunday meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, asking reporters if they “would like to have food” or if it might be considered a bribe.

The leaders met at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club to advance peace negotiations, nearly four years after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The roundtable included US officials and a Ukrainian delegation led by Zelenskyy, with journalists present to observe the discussions.

Donald Trump’s Remark to Reporters

During the session, Trump directly addressed the press, while other officials remained silent.

“I think you could sit outside and have some food,” Trump said, then asked, “Would you like to have food or do you consider that a bribe, and therefore you cannot write honestly?”

Also Read: Key Points From Trump-Zelenskyy Mar-a-Lago Meeting: Issues Remaining In Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

He later asked his special assistant, Margo Martin, to take the reporters outside so his chef could “serve them a good lunch,” joking to officials at the table that the journalists’ reporting would still be negative regardless.

Trump tells the press as he meets with Zelenskyy, “I think you could sit outside and have some food. Would you like to have food or do you consider that a bribe, and therefore you cannot write honestly? … Margo, take them outside and tell the chef to serve them good lunch.” pic.twitter.com/DsTsIg2Ata — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 28, 2025

Journalists Served a Meal By Donald Trump At Mar-a-Lago

According to reports, Politico reporter Alex Gangitano confirmed that attending journalists were served a spread including “sliced steak, pigs in a blanket, coconut shrimp, fries, chocolate chip cookies and Trump-branded water bottles.” They were seated at small round tables on the club’s patio.

This was Zelenskyy’s third visit to the United States this year for peace negotiations. Trump revealed that he had spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of the summit, describing the conversation as “productive.” He added that he would call Putin again after meeting with Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy’s Statement Ahead of Talks

Ahead of the summit, Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram, “These are some of the most active diplomatic days of the year right now, and a lot can be decided before the New Year. We are doing everything we can to make this happen, but whether decisions will be made depends on our partners. It depends on those who help Ukraine and those who put pressure on Russia.”

Also Read: ‘Good Call’ With Putin, ‘Terrific’ Meet With Zelensky, Says Trump – But What Are The ‘Thorny Issues’ Blocking Russia-Ukraine Peace? Explained