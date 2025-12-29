LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian man uk ind vs sl w Dehradun racial attack Cricket news canada Bangladeshi Hindus donald trump Indian man uk ind vs sl w Dehradun racial attack Cricket news canada Bangladeshi Hindus donald trump Indian man uk ind vs sl w Dehradun racial attack Cricket news canada Bangladeshi Hindus donald trump Indian man uk ind vs sl w Dehradun racial attack Cricket news canada Bangladeshi Hindus
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian man uk ind vs sl w Dehradun racial attack Cricket news canada Bangladeshi Hindus donald trump Indian man uk ind vs sl w Dehradun racial attack Cricket news canada Bangladeshi Hindus donald trump Indian man uk ind vs sl w Dehradun racial attack Cricket news canada Bangladeshi Hindus donald trump Indian man uk ind vs sl w Dehradun racial attack Cricket news canada Bangladeshi Hindus
LIVE TV
Home > World > Key Points From Trump-Zelensky Mar-a-Lago Meeting: Issues Remaining In Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

Key Points From Trump-Zelensky Mar-a-Lago Meeting: Issues Remaining In Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

After a meeting at Mar-a-Lago with Volodymyr Zelensky, Donald Trump proclaimed that the Russia-Ukraine peace treaty is almost ready, and the major part of security guarantees for Ukraine has been almost completely set out. However, there are still very important territorial issues, mainly the Donbas region, which are to be solved through diplomatic negotiations before a broad and legally binding agreement can be reached and finalized.

(Image Credit: @ZelenksyyUa via X)
(Image Credit: @ZelenksyyUa via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 29, 2025 05:27:23 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Key Points From Trump-Zelensky Mar-a-Lago Meeting: Issues Remaining In Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

After a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, US President Donald Trump announced finally that the peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine are taking the correct course and a treaty is ‘almost 95% finished’ at his Florida Mar-a-Lago estate. Trump referred to the talks as very fruitful and mentioned that security guarantees for Ukraine, one of the main conditions of the government in Kyiv, is virtually resolved. The two chiefs of state held a press conference after their private conversation lasting more than three hours, thereby indicating the great strides that have been made in recent diplomatic efforts.

You Might Be Interested In

Key Points From Trump-Zelensky Mar-a-Lago Meeting

Still, after everything, Trump insisted that there are still some important issues to be settled, the most important of which being the territorial questions in eastern Ukraine, mainly the fate of the Donbas area. He pointed out that although a peace plan of 20-points is about to be finished in many parts, the matter of ownership of the contested land still remains a very dividing issue between Kyiv and Moscow. Zelensky reiterated Ukraine’s firm position on the territories it controls and presented a clear and continual statement of its territorial integrity.

Trump pointed out that the dispute could take ‘a few weeks’ to be resolved if all the issues were quickly settled, yet he still indicated that no deal was reached and that further negotiation was needed. He mentioned a very fruitful recent conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who he described as ‘serious’ about peace talks, even though Moscow’s military actions were still ongoing. 

You Might Be Interested In

Zelensky Thanked Trump 

Zelensky expressed gratitude to Trump for the meeting and recognized that the peace map included all essential elements of a lasting agreement, like the security guarantees and financial support for the rebuilding. The two heads of state agreed to carry on with the technical work in the following weeks to come to an accord on the last disputed matters. The atmosphere is still optimistic, but analysts caution that Russia’s land claim and Ukraine’s self ruling statement are major obstacles that must be removed before a full peace accord is signed.

Also Read: Trump Hails ‘Excellent’ Meeting With Zelensky, Says Russia-Ukraine Peace Deal Is ‘Very Close’ But ‘Thorny Issues Remain’

First published on: Dec 29, 2025 5:27 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Key Points From Trump-Zelensky meetingrussia-ukraine peace talksTrump Zelensky newsUkraine conflict updates

RELATED News

Donald Trump Meets Zelensky Hours After ‘Productive’ Putin Call, Says His Focus Is On Ending Russia-Ukraine War But Has ‘No Deadline’

Suriname Knife Attack: Man Fatally Stabs Nine People, Including Five Children; Suspect In Custody

Big Win For Indian Man Against KFC: Gets Rs 81 Lakh Compensation After Facing Racial Bias In UK

‘Good And Very Productive’: Trump Holds Phone Call With Putin Ahead Of Zelensky Meeting On Ukraine Peace Talks

‘FAST & DECISIVE’: Trump Takes Credit For Thailand–Cambodia Ceasefire, Says ‘United States Has Become The REAL United Nations’

LATEST NEWS

Meet Methuselah: The Tree That Defied Time For 4,500 Years

Watch Haq Online: Everything You Need To Know About The OTT Release Of Emraan Hashmi And Yami Gautam’s Film

‘Battle Of The Sexes’: Nick ‌Kyrgios Beats Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 6-3 In Star-Studded Gender Showdown

IND-W vs SL-W 4th T20I: India Women Defeat Sri Lanka Women By 30 Runs As Smriti Mandhana Sets World Record, Take 4-0 Lead

‘FAST & DECISIVE’: Trump Takes Credit For Thailand–Cambodia Ceasefire, Says ‘United States Has Become The REAL United Nations’

Racial Slurs, Blows With ‘Kadaa’ And Brutal Beating On Head And Neck: Tripura Student Dies After Being Attacked Near Liquor Shop In Dehradun

PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Sharply Reacts To India’s No-Handshake Policy, Says ‘If They Don’t Want It, Pakistan Have No…’

Rakul Preet Singh’s Brother Named In A Drug Case As A ‘Regular Customer’, Police Launch Manhunt For Aman Preet Singh

Smriti Mandhana Carves Her Name Among Women Cricket’s Greats As She Crosses 10,000 International Runs Mark, Could Topple Mithali Raj in 2026

India vs Sri Lanka 4th Women’s T20I ​: Chamari Athapaththu Creates History, Becomes First Sri Lankan Woman To…

Key Points From Trump-Zelensky Mar-a-Lago Meeting: Issues Remaining In Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Key Points From Trump-Zelensky Mar-a-Lago Meeting: Issues Remaining In Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Key Points From Trump-Zelensky Mar-a-Lago Meeting: Issues Remaining In Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks
Key Points From Trump-Zelensky Mar-a-Lago Meeting: Issues Remaining In Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks
Key Points From Trump-Zelensky Mar-a-Lago Meeting: Issues Remaining In Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks
Key Points From Trump-Zelensky Mar-a-Lago Meeting: Issues Remaining In Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

QUICK LINKS