Trump Hails 'Excellent' Meeting With Zelensky, Says Russia-Ukraine Peace Deal Is 'Very Close' But 'Thorny Issues Remain'

Trump Hails ‘Excellent’ Meeting With Zelensky, Says Russia-Ukraine Peace Deal Is ‘Very Close’ But ‘Thorny Issues Remain’

Donald Trump announced a Russia-Ukraine peace agreement to be 'very close' after having what he called wonderful conversations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Mar-a-Lago. Zelensky accepted the development but remarked that important matters such as security assurances and land conflicts still have to be settled before a final deal is concluded.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: December 29, 2025 04:57:47 IST

On December 28, 2025, the negotiation process leading to a Russia-Ukraine peace treaty is going to be very near its end, US President Donald Trump declared. He referred to the proposed agreement as ‘95% done’ after his Mar-a-Lago meetings in Florida with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. At a joint press conference, Trump combed the discussions over and concluded that they were ‘terrific’, he also said that the two guys spoke about the issues of the conflict of almost four years in depth. Zelensky was very keen on the talks, showing that he had got encouraged by the actions taken and the issues left to resolve were few yet critical ones.

Trump-Zelensky Meeting Update

Both men pointed to the fact that dispensations have moved quite a lot, especially in parts of the peaceful structure that are being negotiated with help from US and Ukrainian teams. Trump admitted that the status of Donbas, the area on which Russia insists Ukraine should give up, is one of the ‘thorny issues’ still to be sorted out, while the rest of the agreement is almost done. Reports say that Zelensky’s team has nearly finished the work on the amended 20-point peace plan with only discussions about security guarantees for Ukraine and other delicate issues of territory left.

Russia-Ukraine Peace Deal Is ‘Very Close’

The ongoing military operations by Russia are still covering the peace negotiations, including the missile attacks on Ukrainian cities that reveal the urgency and the intricate nature of the war’s ending. Moreover, Trump had a ‘fruitful’ phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin before his meeting with Zelensky as part of the major diplomatic efforts to unify the parties. Although both sides have indicated that a peace deal is very close, important obstacles especially regarding territory and security arrangements, still need to be negotiated before a formal agreement is signed.

Also Read: Donald Trump Meets Zelensky Hours After ‘Productive’ Putin Call, Says His Focus Is On Ending Russia-Ukraine War But Has ‘No Deadline’

First published on: Dec 29, 2025 4:37 AM IST
