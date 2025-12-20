LIVE TV
US President Donald Trump's Name Hardly Appears In Released Jeffrey Epstein Files

US President Donald Trump’s Name Hardly Appears In Released Jeffrey Epstein Files

Jeffrey Epstein: US President Donald Trump is mentioned only sparingly in the first batch of Jeffrey Epstein-related files released by the Justice Department on Friday, according to an initial review of thousands of documents and photographs by The New York Times. The files reviewed were largely redacted, with only scattered references to Trump visible.

US President Donald Trump's Name Hardly Appears In Released Jeffrey Epstein Files (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 20, 2025 08:42:46 IST

US President Donald Trump’s Name Hardly Appears In Released Jeffrey Epstein Files

Jeffrey Epstein: US President Donald Trump is mentioned only sparingly in the first batch of Jeffrey Epstein-related files released by the Justice Department on Friday, according to an initial review of thousands of documents and photographs by The New York Times.

Limited Mentions, Heavy Redactions

The files reviewed were largely redacted, with only scattered references to Trump visible. These included mentions in Epstein’s address book, flight logs and message records noting missed phone calls, documents that have largely been in the public domain for years. Several photographs showing Trump and Melania Trump with Epstein and his longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell were also included, though most were previously published.

Trump’s name also appears in interview transcripts of Maxwell that had already been released earlier and were reissued as part of the latest disclosure.

Past Ties Acknowledged, Relationship Downplayed

Trump and Epstein were known to have social ties in the past, a relationship Trump has repeatedly sought to minimise. He has said he cut off contact with Epstein in the early 2000s after Epstein allegedly recruited an employee from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

In a 2016 deposition, Alan Dershowitz, who was part of Epstein’s legal defence team, said he had seen Trump at Epstein’s home, though he did not offer further details.

Sharp Contrast With Clinton References

The limited references to Trump stand in contrast to frequent mentions of former US President Bill Clinton in the released material. The Justice Department disclosed dozens of photographs of Clinton in various settings, including one showing him in a hot tub.

Justice Department official Todd Blanche said more Epstein-related documents would be released in the coming weeks, following a review process to redact information that could identify or harm victims of Epstein, a convicted sex offender.

First published on: Dec 20, 2025 8:42 AM IST
US President Donald Trump’s Name Hardly Appears In Released Jeffrey Epstein Files

