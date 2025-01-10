Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 10, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

US President-elect Trump Cleared With Unconditional Discharge In Hush Money Case

Donald Trump sentenced to unconditional discharge in hush money case. A historic ruling as he becomes the first US president-elect to face criminal charges.

US President-elect Trump Cleared With Unconditional Discharge In Hush Money Case

In a historic and unprecedented ruling, President-elect Donald Trump was sentenced to unconditional discharge in the hush money case by Judge Juan Merchan. This outcome allows Trump to avoid imprisonment, fines, or probation, marking a remarkable chapter in US legal and political history.

This case revolved around Trump’s alleged falsification of business records to conceal payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign. Prosecutors argued that these payments aimed to suppress damaging allegations about Trump’s behavior, constituting an illegal campaign contribution under New York law.

The trial unveiled a web of alleged collusion involving Trump, his former lawyer Michael Cohen, and tabloid executive David Pecker to suppress negative stories about Trump’s personal life. Witnesses testified that Trump feared these revelations could derail his campaign, particularly after the infamous Access Hollywood tape, where he made lewd comments about women, emerged.

Despite a guilty verdict delivered on May 30, Trump’s sentencing was delayed multiple times. The US Supreme Court’s July 1 ruling granting broad immunity to presidents further complicated proceedings. Trump’s legal team argued that presidential immunity extended to him as president-elect, delaying the final decision until January 10.

Throughout the trial, Trump vehemently denied wrongdoing, framing the case as politically motivated. He frequently violated court gag orders, resulting in contempt charges.

Judge Merchan’s decision to impose an unconditional discharge reflects a balance between upholding the law and recognizing the unique circumstances surrounding a president-elect. Trump, set to take office in 10 days, remains a polarizing figure, with this ruling adding another layer of complexity to his political journey.

ALSO READ: Los Angeles Fire: Is The Hollywood Sign On Fire? Viral Images Spark Panic

Filed under

donald trump Hush-Money Case

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

India’s Forex Reserves Dip To $634.5 Billion, A 10-Month Low, As Rupee Reaches A New Low Of 86.04 Against The US dollar

India’s Forex Reserves Dip To $634.5 Billion, A 10-Month Low, As Rupee Reaches A New...

‘Please Hire My Dad’: Delhi Woman Pens Heartfelt LinkedIn Appeal For Her Father

‘Please Hire My Dad’: Delhi Woman Pens Heartfelt LinkedIn Appeal For Her Father

Delhi Court Directs CBI To Provide 3-Day Pre-Arrest Notice In Karti Chidambaram Corruption Case

Delhi Court Directs CBI To Provide 3-Day Pre-Arrest Notice In Karti Chidambaram Corruption Case

Mahakumbh 2025: Gautam Adani To Distribute 1 Crore ‘Aarti Sangrah’ To Devotees

Mahakumbh 2025: Gautam Adani To Distribute 1 Crore ‘Aarti Sangrah’ To Devotees

Shiromani Akali Dal Accepts Sukhbir Badal’s Resignation As Party Chief

Shiromani Akali Dal Accepts Sukhbir Badal’s Resignation As Party Chief

Entertainment

Vanangaan X Review: Arun Vijay Shines In Bala’s Thrilling Tamil Action Drama

Vanangaan X Review: Arun Vijay Shines In Bala’s Thrilling Tamil Action Drama

Million Dollar Listing India: Can Deepti Malik Break Records With A Magnolias Deal?

Million Dollar Listing India: Can Deepti Malik Break Records With A Magnolias Deal?

Black Warrant X Review: Dive Into Tihar Jail’s Power, Politics, And Survival – A Must-Watch Netflix Series

Black Warrant X Review: Dive Into Tihar Jail’s Power, Politics, And Survival – A Must-Watch

Hollywood Star Jamie Lee Curtis Steps Up With $1 Million Donation To Los Angeles Fire Relief Fund

Hollywood Star Jamie Lee Curtis Steps Up With $1 Million Donation To Los Angeles Fire

Game Changer’s ‘NaaNaa Hyraanaa’ Song Missing From Theaters—What’s Behind The Delay?

Game Changer’s ‘NaaNaa Hyraanaa’ Song Missing From Theaters—What’s Behind The Delay?

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox