US President Trump Claims He Stopped War Between India and Pakistan, Calls Modi ‘Fantastic’

In a bold and surprising statement, U.S. President Donald Trump claimed he personally prevented a war between India and Pakistan during his time in office.

“Well, I stopped the war between Pakistan. I love Pakistan. Modi is a fantastic man. I spoke to him last night. We can now make a trade deal with him. But I stopped the war between India and Pakistan,” Trump said, without offering specific details or timelines.

Trump’s remark suggests that he played a key role in de-escalating tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors, although no formal confirmation or context has been provided by either New Delhi or Islamabad.

The statement also comes with a clear endorsement of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Calling him a “fantastic man,” Trump said the two leaders spoke recently and hinted at a potential trade deal.

His declaration of “love” for Pakistan and admiration for Modi comes at a time when U.S. foreign policy continues to navigate complex relationships with both South Asian countries.

While it’s not the first time Trump has claimed credit for easing tensions in the region, his latest comments have once again stirred debate over the extent of his diplomatic influence.

Operation Sindoor: A Covert Indian Response

In early May 2025, India quietly launched Operation Sindoor, a highly classified, precision-based military response targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The operation was reportedly in retaliation for a deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, which killed over 20 Indian soldiers. Indian intelligence pointed to the involvement of Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Operation Sindoor was designed to be swift, limited in scope, and deniable — involving a combination of drone strikes and special forces raids on suspected launch pads used by infiltrators. The Indian government maintained official silence on the operation, but leaks from security sources suggested that multiple targets were hit with “pinpoint accuracy.”

The operation sent clear signals to Pakistan without triggering a full-scale conventional war. However, Islamabad condemned the strikes and placed its military on high alert, prompting a sharp spike in regional tensions.

The World Watches: Fears of Escalation

With both India and Pakistan exchanging threats, the international community braced for another potential showdown between the nuclear-armed rivals. The situation drew comparisons to the 2019 Balakot-Pulwama standoff, which saw airstrikes and aerial dogfights.

Diplomatic channels were buzzing, and backdoor talks reportedly involved several countries, including the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia. There were growing concerns that the conflict could spiral into something more dangerous if immediate de-escalation did not occur.

Trump Steps In: Claims He Stopped the War

It was against this tense backdrop that former U.S. President Donald Trump claimed to have played a personal role in defusing the crisis. In a statement that went viral, Trump said: “Well, I stopped the war between Pakistan. I love Pakistan. Modi is a fantastic man. I spoke to him last night. We can now make a trade deal with him. But I stopped the war between India and Pakistan.”

Though he is no longer in office, Trump suggested that he had reached out to both Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistani leadership during the height of tensions in May 2025. According to unofficial reports, Trump offered to mediate through informal diplomatic channels, using his personal rapport with Modi and Pakistan’s military leadership from his presidential tenure.

While there is no formal confirmation of Trump’s direct involvement, some U.S.-based diplomatic observers say he may have passed backchannel messages urging restraint. Whether those efforts had any real influence remains unclear, but both nations eventually dialed down the rhetoric by mid-May.

A Volatile Peace

As of now, the India-Pakistan border remains tense but calm. Operation Sindoor showcased India’s growing reliance on covert precision operations rather than all-out military campaigns. Trump’s self-proclaimed role in preventing a larger conflict adds yet another layer of intrigue to a situation already shrouded in secrecy.

Whether or not Trump truly “stopped the war,” the crisis of May 2025 is a reminder of how close the subcontinent can come to conflict — and how even unofficial diplomacy can sometimes make a difference.

